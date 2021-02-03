Michigan's Franz Wagner: Two-week layoff is 'definitely weird'

In a typical year, Michigan would be in the heart of its Big Ten schedule as the calendar flipped to February.

But during this abnormal season played amid a pandemic, the No. 4 Wolverines find themselves sitting on the sidelines due to a two-week pause and waiting to return to action.

“It's definitely weird,” sophomore wing Franz Wagner said on the “Defend the Block” podcast, which was posted on Wednesday. “I think the first couple days everybody was a little frustrated with what was happening, but we really can't change it.

“I don't think anybody has ever had a pause like this where you can't work out as a team. It’s definitely a unique situation but fitting with the year that we're having. I think all we can really do is stay positive and try to make the most out of each day.”

Michigan last played on Jan. 22 at Purdue, where the Wolverines won to improve to 13-1 overall and 8-1 in the Big Ten. The following night, the university announced it was shutting down all sports activity for 14 days because of a recommendation from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services after there were several cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant within the athletic department.

The Wolverines, despite having no positive COVID-19 tests during the season, haven’t been allowed to play games, practice or use the program facilities. All players, coaches and team staff must isolate and quarantine in their apartments, dorm rooms and houses throughout the shutdown, which runs through Sunday.

That means Michigan could start practicing on Monday at the earliest, giving the Wolverines three days to prep for their Feb. 11 game against Illinois. But according to multiple reports, it’s possible that matchup could be postponed if the team isn’t cleared to resume team activities Monday.

Michigan already has had four games postponed during the department-wide shutdown — against Penn State (Jan. 27), Indiana (Jan. 30), Northwestern (Feb. 3) and Michigan State (Feb. 6). If the Illinois game is called off, the Wolverines’ next scheduled contest is Feb. 14 at Wisconsin.

Wagner twice referenced the Feb. 11 date during the podcast interview, indicating he expects — at the moment — to face Illinois in Michigan’s first game back.

Athletic director Warde Manuel said this past weekend that there is a plan in place for each sport to return to competition and each one was jointly devised by the school’s medical staff, trainers and coaches “to make sure our student-athletes come back safely.”

“You don't want to stop somebody from participating, restart practice on Monday and then have a competition on Tuesday because it was scheduled that way before,” Manuel said on the “In the Trenches” podcast.

“This is going to take a little time to get them back and re-socialize into their particular sports. Some sports will be able to come back quicker than others based on the sport itself and where the medical staff feels those student-athletes are per sport. Those things are being worked out as we speak and will be put in place once this quarantine is lifted.”

During the layoff, Wagner said he has spent time looking at "different details of the game" and "little movements" that he wants to get better at, like fighting over screens in pick-and-roll defense and handling the ball in pick-and-roll situations. He watched film on senior guard Eli Brooks for the former and grad transfer guard Mike Smith for the latter.

He's also done his best to maintain his strength and conditioning, given the Wolverines have been limited to working out in their apartments. While Wagner said everyone is “holding up fine” and “should be good to go” when they’re able to return, he noted there’s a difference between staying in shape and being in game shape.

“A very underestimated part of the game is that you have to react a lot more and it's so different,” Wagner said. “You can run through the VersaClimber for as long as you want, but you can't really imitate all the cutting, all the jumping, all the little jumps, all the quick sprints. During that you still have to focus on the game and that definitely takes energy, too.

“I think those are all things that we've got to do. I think the coaches are going to do a good job once we can get back, get into practice and prepare us for that. It's definitely not going to be easy, but I think if everybody does their job this next week we should be ready to go.”

