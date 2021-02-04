Michigan releases season-ticket, preferred seat contribution plans for football

It is uncertain whether fans will be allowed to Michigan football games this fall, but the UM athletic department has announced season-ticket renewal and preferred seat contribution plans for the upcoming 2021 football season.

The disclaimer? It is all subject to change based on the COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan did not allow fans to attend games last fall during the shortened, Big Ten-only season.

“We are taking a methodical approach to 2021 ticketing due to the unknown future of crowds at sporting events,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a release Thursday. “With that in mind, we felt this was the right time to begin the renewal process for the upcoming season.”

The seven-game 2021 home schedule is $527 per ticket. The Preferred Seat Contribution (PSC) associated with each seat at Michigan Stadium remains unchanged for the third consecutive season. Michigan is changing its previous process of separating the payment periods for the PSC and season ticket renewal, and will be combining them for the upcoming season. Payments for season tickets and PSC can be spread out over three installments.

“This is a measure that we decided to make as a department,” Manuel said. “The process will be evaluated, and consideration will be given to reverting back to the old payment option once the health and safety guidelines return to what they were during normal times.”

Ticket renewals can be paid in full or in a three-month payment plan. The first third will be paid on the date of renewal, any time between April 1-23, with the second and third payments automatically charged on May 14 and June 21, respectively. Each of the payments will be one-third of the overall balance for the season ticket(s) and preferred seat contribution.

Important dates in 2021 ticketing process

► Feb. 5-26, 2021: Season parking requests/season ticket transfers

► April 1-23, 2021: Season ticket/preferred seat contribution renewals

► April 30, 2021: Deadline to join the season ticket interest list for new season tickets

► May 2021: Ticket office communicates new season ticket offers

► May 19-June 24, 2021: Season ticket upgrades

► Early June 2021: Ticket pack on-sale begins (sales process based on priority points)

► Late June 2021: Single-game tickets on-sale begins (sales process based on priority points)

► Sept. 4, 2021: Home opener: Michigan vs. Western Michigan

