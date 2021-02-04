For Mike Hart, return to UM as a coach stirs up memories, sets new challenges

Mike Hart doesn’t wallow in sentiment, but his first day at Michigan as an assistant coach was meaningful.

Hart, Michigan’s all-time leading rusher who last played for the Wolverines in 2007, joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff in January as running backs coach after spending the four previous years at Indiana. He appears on the latest “In the Trenches” podcast with Jon Jansen this week and discusses returning to his alma mater, how he’s gotten to know his running backs and recruiting, among other topics.

‎MGoBlue Podcasts with Jon Jansen: In the Trenches 172 - Mike Hart on Apple Podcasts

“I was in a great situation at my previous institution, really the program we were building,” Hart said, adding it was his longest coaching stop. “It was one of those things when (Harbaugh) called, I knew what we had (at IU), and it wasn’t just, ‘Yes, let’s come,’ but it was a ‘Yes, let’s come,’ if that makes any sense. It’s just hard when you leave your guys. That’s the biggest thing.

“But obviously, this is home. This is obviously where I want to be for a long time. I’m just excited to be here and really excited to get to work with these guys because there’s a lot of talent on the team, so I’m really looking forward to spring ball and getting back in the office and getting around the players and just kinda getting this thing back on track.”

Hart hadn’t been back to Schembechler Hall in a decade and was impressed with the weight room and nutrition area and renovations to the facility.

“It’s a little nostalgic coming back because I haven’t been back in so long,” he said. “That first day when I was standing around walking in the office, it’s kind of one of those things you really dream, almost when you’re a player. When you get that opportunity that first time you walk in and step into your locker, kind of like, ‘OK, I’m here,’ but I’m always thinking forward, like, ‘Yeah, you’re here, but what are you going to do?’

“It’s like once you walk in, you enjoy it for a little bit, but then it’s time to get to work. I’m really just excited to get to work and coach this team and coach these guys and really build relationships with players on the team.”

Jansen joked with Hart and asked if he heard the voice of their coach, Lloyd Carr, when he walked into the football building.

“First, I heard the voice of Bo (Schembechler) in the parking lot,” Hart said, laughing. “First time I met Bo, it was probably my third day on campus as a freshman. He was getting out of his car, walking in, he said, ‘You’re that Hart kid, huh?’ I said, ‘Yes, sir.’ (He said) ‘You’re too small to play running back here,’ and then he just kept walking.”

Because Michigan athletics have been paused since Jan. 23 because of COVID-19 concerns, Hart has had little time in his office and around the running backs he was starting to get to know. They have relied on Zoom calls and texting, but he looks forward to getting back in person with them.

“I switched jobs in the past, and the biggest thing you have to do is recruit your own players and get them to believe in you,” Hart said. “The great thing is (former running backs coach) Jay (Harbaugh) is on staff, so he still has relationships with those guys. Jay recruited them all. Sometimes it’s not easy when a new guy comes in and changes things.

“I’ve had a chance to meet with most of them, not every one of them. Hassan (Haskins), Blake (Corum), I’ve known him since he was younger, Donovan (Edwards), known him since he was younger, and Tav (Dunlap). You’ve just got to recruit those guys. They’re my guys, they’re our guys and get them to believe in what we’re doing. Obviously, I have a bunch of other guys in the room, and I haven’t met with all of them. These last two weeks have been a little bit more difficult. When you meet your guys for the first time, you really want to meet in person, and we can’t do that right now because of the situation.”

Hart was asked what makes a good recruiter, and he said anything in life is about building relationships.

“When you’re honest and truthful and you connect with people," he said. "You’re not going to connect with every kid, and I think the hardest part of recruiting is knowing when to stop recruiting a kid.

“I’m brutally honest is what a lot of people will tell you, probably, and I think kids appreciate that, families appreciate that. And I always tell kids, ‘It may not be for you.’”

Hart said he has learned from all the coaches he has been around, as a player and as a coach.

“You take something from everybody you work for and you play for,” he said. “It builds you and molds you into who you are as a coach. I think I’m a lot different coach now than when I first started at Eastern Michigan. I think you grow every year.

“I’ve worked for great guys along way, so I’m really looking forward to working with coach Harbaugh and learning from his, as well.”