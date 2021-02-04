New Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to make $1M in 2021

New Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald will make $1 million this year, the highest paid of Jim Harbaugh’s assistant coaches.

Macdonald, 34, has signed a three-year deal with a base salary worth $3,075,000, and he could earn up to $400,000 in bonuses each year, according to his contract, obtained Thursday by The Detroit News. He had most recently been linebackers coach with the Baltimore Ravens.

The News also received the contracts of new assistants Maurice Linguist, George Helow and Ron Bellamy, as well as the updated contracts for Sherrone Moore, Shaun Nua and Jay Harbaugh.

Josh Gattis returns for his third season as Michigan’s offensive coordinator and will make $900,000 this season in the final year of his contract. Brian Jean-Mary, the Wolverines’ linebackers coach, is in the second-year of his two-year contract. He will make $450,000 this year.

Linguist, co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach, signed a two-year deal and will earn $680,000 this year and $690,000 in his second year. He most recently coached defensive backs for the Dallas Cowboys.

Also new to the defensive staff is the safeties coach, Helow, who last year coached at Maryland. He will make $350,000 this year and $375,000 in the second year of his two-year contract.

Of the new additions to the offensive staff, Bellamy, hired from West Bloomfield to coach receivers, also signed a two-year deal and will make $225,000 his first season and $250,000 next year. The contract of Mike Hart, the running backs coach hired from Indiana, was released last month, and he will make $415,000 his first season and $430,000 the next. He also received a $115,000 signing bonus.

Three coaches signed two-year contract extensions. Their contracts had expired in January.

Moore had been tight ends coach but with his new title as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, has come a salary bump. He will make $550,000 this year and $575,00 in his second year. Moore made $415,000 last season.

Nua, who coaches the defensive line, now will make $415,000 this year and $430,000 next year. Jay Harbaugh, who had been running backs coach and special teams coordinator, will now coach tight ends and handle special teams. He will make $415,000 this year and $430,000 in the second year of his contract. He has been on his father’s staff since the first season in 2015.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis