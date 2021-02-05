Michigan lands pair of four-star Tennessee recruits for 2022 class

Michigan has received commitments for the 2022 class from a pair of four-star recruits from Tennessee.

Safety Taylor Groves, a 6-foot-2, 175-pounder from Cross Plains East Robertson, announced his commitment Friday morning on Twitter, as did Kody Jones from Germantown High. Jones (5-11, 180) is projected at cornerback.

Both were recruited and offered last month by new Michigan safeties coach Maurice Linguist, according to several recruiting sites. Michigan now has six commitments to the 2022 class, including three four-star recruits.

Groves chose Michigan over offers from Notre Dame, LSU, Penn State and Texas A&M, among others. He is ranked as the No. 16 safety nationally in the 247Sports composite. Jones selected Michigan over offers from Notre Dame, Penn State and Texas A&M, and several other schools. He is ranked No. 15 nationally at his position.

Michigan wrapped up its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of the national signing period, but most of the class had signed in December. The Wolverines have 23 signees and the group is ranked No. 10 nationally in the 247Sports composite. They also added graduate transfer offensive lineman Willie Allen.

