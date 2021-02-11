Four-star defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren decommits from Michigan

The first commitment to Michigan’s 2022 freshman football class has de-committed.

Four-star defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren, from Garber High in Essexville, Mich., has re-opened his recruitment, he announced Thursday night on Twitter. His brother, Ben, is a junior linebacker with the Wolverines.

“Although I will always be grateful for the opportunity, I am no longer committed to the University of Michigan,” VanSumeren, who committed to Michigan in December 2019, wrote. “My recruitment is open.”

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound VanSumeren was the highest-rated recruit in the Wolverines’ 2022 class, which now has five commitments. He has recently had offers from West Virginia and Illinois, and he has offers from Alabama, Michigan State, Stanford and Penn State. He was named to the 2020 Detroit News Dream Team and last season had 63 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss and eight sacks.