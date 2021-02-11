Michigan's Hunter Dickinson named to Naismith Trophy midseason team

The Detroit News

Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson is in the running for another national award.

The freshman center was one of 30 players named to the Naismith Trophy midseason player of the year watch list on Thursday.

Dickinson leads Michigan in scoring (15.1 points), rebounding (7.2), blocks (1.4) and field-goal percentage (68.8%). A five-time Big Ten freshman of the week honoree, he has scored in double figures in 11 of Michigan’s 14 games with three double-doubles and three 20-point performances.

Dickinson is joined by seven other Big Ten players: Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu, Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, Iowa’s Luka Garza, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell and Purdue’s Trevion Williams (Detroit Henry Ford Academy). He’s also one of five freshmen on the list.

Ten national semifinalists will be announced March 4 and four finalists will be named March 16. The winner will be named during the Final Four on April 4.

Dickinson has also been named to the Wooden Award late season top-20 watch list and is one of 10 semifinalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award.