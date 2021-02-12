Day after brother decommits, UM's Ben VanSumeren says he's transferring

Michigan linebacker Ben VanSumeren is transferring.

VanSumeren, a freshman in 2018 from Garber High in Essexville, Mich., announced his decision Friday. This comes a day after his brother, four-star defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren, announced his decommitment from the Michigan 2022 class.

“I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal and begin a new chapter in my life,” Ben VanSumeren wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a video of his workout and game highlights.

VanSumeren is 6-foot-2, 253 pounds and played in 15 games at Michigan, making two starts. He began his college career as a fullback.

We’re running a great deal through Feb. 18 for our new subscribers. Sign up here for just $1 for 6 months.

Michigan has had four players enter their names in the NCAA Transfer Portal since the start of this year, and three entered their names last December. Most recently, quarterback Dylan McCaffrey announced he will be playing for his father at Northern Colorado, defensive lineman Luiji Vilain is now at Wake Forest, and running back Zach Charbonnet has transferred to UCLA.

Alex VanSumeren, 6-foot-3, 300, was the highest-rated recruit in the Wolverines’ 2022 class, which now has five commitments. He has recently had offers from West Virginia and Illinois, and he has offers from Alabama, Michigan State, Stanford and Penn State. He, was named to the 2020 Detroit News Dream Team and last season had 63 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis