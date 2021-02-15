SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 6 months. Save 98%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 6 months. Save 98%.
WOLVERINES

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson earns sixth weekly Big Ten freshman award

The Detroit News
View Comments

The accolades continue to pile up for Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson.

One day after recording his fourth double-double of the season, Dickinson was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the sixth time Monday.

Hunter Dickinson (1) played a key role in Michigan's second-half rally against Wisconsin on Sunday.

Dickinson recorded 11 points, a career-high-tying 15 rebounds and career-high five blocked shots in Michigan’s first game in over three weeks, a 67-59 win at Wisconsin on Sunday. He’s the first Wolverine to post a 10-point, 15-rebound, five-block stat line since Courtney Sims in 2004.

We’re running a great deal through Feb. 18 for our new subscribers. Sign up here for just $1 for 6 months.

Dickinson finished 3-for-9 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line but made several critical plays late to help the Wolverines rally from a 12-point halftime deficit. He had four offensive rebounds in the final 6:37 that all resulted in points, including an assist to senior forward Isaiah Livers for a go-ahead 3-pointer and the winning basket on a putback.

Since the weekly honor began in 2010, Dickinson’s six awards rank second in program history and trails Trey Burke's high of seven.

Subscription: Niyo: Dickinson grabs second wind, Michigan regains momentum in dazzling win

View Comments