Michigan's Hunter Dickinson earns sixth weekly Big Ten freshman award

The Detroit News

The accolades continue to pile up for Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson.

One day after recording his fourth double-double of the season, Dickinson was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the sixth time Monday.

Dickinson recorded 11 points, a career-high-tying 15 rebounds and career-high five blocked shots in Michigan’s first game in over three weeks, a 67-59 win at Wisconsin on Sunday. He’s the first Wolverine to post a 10-point, 15-rebound, five-block stat line since Courtney Sims in 2004.

We’re running a great deal through Feb. 18 for our new subscribers. Sign up here for just $1 for 6 months.

Dickinson finished 3-for-9 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line but made several critical plays late to help the Wolverines rally from a 12-point halftime deficit. He had four offensive rebounds in the final 6:37 that all resulted in points, including an assist to senior forward Isaiah Livers for a go-ahead 3-pointer and the winning basket on a putback.

Since the weekly honor began in 2010, Dickinson’s six awards rank second in program history and trails Trey Burke's high of seven.

Subscription: Niyo: Dickinson grabs second wind, Michigan regains momentum in dazzling win