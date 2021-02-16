Michigan loses another linebacker to the transfer portal

Michigan has another linebacker in the NCAA transfer portal, as Adam Shibley entered his name Tuesday as a graduate transfer.

Shibley, a 6-foot-1, 225-pounder from Cleveland, came to Michigan as a walk-on in 2017. During last fall’s shortened season, he was backup to Cam McGrone at middle linebacker and in a start at Rutgers had eight tackles, including two for loss. In Michigan’s six games last season, he had 23 tackles, including three tackles for loss.

He is the second linebacker within the week to enter his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, joining Ben VanSumeren, whose name appeared Feb. 12, a day after his brother, Alex, the Wolverines’ highest-rated commitment to the 2022 class, announced he was re-opening his recruiting.

We’re running a great deal through Feb. 18 for our new subscribers. Sign up here for just $1 for 6 months.

In the offseason, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh fired defensive coordinator Don Brown and has revamped his defensive staff. Mike Macdonald, formerly the linebackers coach of the Baltimore Ravens, is now the defensive coordinator.

Since the end of last season, eight Michigan players have entered their names in the transfer portal.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis