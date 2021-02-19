SUBSCRIBE NOW
WOLVERINES

Michigan to host Iowa on Thursday, Illinois March 2 in Big Ten schedule revamp

James Hawkins
The Detroit News
The Big Ten announced several updates to Michigan's schedule on Friday night heading into the final two weeks of the season, including two rescheduled games and a date change.

The Wolverines will make up two of their five postponed games by hosting Illinois on March 2 and Michigan State on March 4. They’ll also move up their home contest against Iowa from March 4 to next Thursday.

Forward Isaiah Livers and Michigan will host Iowa next Thursday, instead of March 4, as part of a schedule change made by the Big Ten.

The adjustments put Michigan on track for a 17-game Big Ten slate and mean the Wolverines will close out the regular season by playing the Spartans twice in four days.

The Illinois and Iowa contests are 7 p.m. tips and will be televised on ESPN. The Michigan State game will also be broadcast on ESPN, but no tip-off time has been set.

Michigan is in first place in the Big Ten standings at 10-1, ahead of Illinois (11-3), Ohio State (12-4) and Iowa (10-5).

Updated Michigan schedule

►Sunday: at Ohio State (1 p.m./CBS)

►Thursday: Iowa (7 p.m./ESPN)

►Feb. 27: at Indiana (12 p.m./Fox)

►March 2: Illinois (7 p.m./ESPN)

►March 4: Michigan State (TBA/ESPN)

►March 7: at Michigan State (TBA/CBS)

