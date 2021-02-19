Michigan to host Iowa on Thursday, Illinois March 2 in Big Ten schedule revamp

The Big Ten announced several updates to Michigan's schedule on Friday night heading into the final two weeks of the season, including two rescheduled games and a date change.

The Wolverines will make up two of their five postponed games by hosting Illinois on March 2 and Michigan State on March 4. They’ll also move up their home contest against Iowa from March 4 to next Thursday.

The adjustments put Michigan on track for a 17-game Big Ten slate and mean the Wolverines will close out the regular season by playing the Spartans twice in four days.

The Illinois and Iowa contests are 7 p.m. tips and will be televised on ESPN. The Michigan State game will also be broadcast on ESPN, but no tip-off time has been set.

Michigan is in first place in the Big Ten standings at 10-1, ahead of Illinois (11-3), Ohio State (12-4) and Iowa (10-5).

Updated Michigan schedule

►Sunday: at Ohio State (1 p.m./CBS)

►Thursday: Iowa (7 p.m./ESPN)

►Feb. 27: at Indiana (12 p.m./Fox)

►March 2: Illinois (7 p.m./ESPN)

►March 4: Michigan State (TBA/ESPN)

►March 7: at Michigan State (TBA/CBS)

