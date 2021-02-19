Reports: Linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary is departing Michigan

Just when it seemed Michigan’s football coaching staff was set as spring practice is about to begin, it appears it is losing a defensive assistant.

Brian Jean-Mary, 45, entering his second season coaching linebackers at Michigan, reportedly is leaving to join Josh Heupel’s staff at Tennessee, according to multiple reports on Friday. TheWolverine.com was the first to report the move.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who signed a contract extension last month, has revamped his coaching staff, with some notable changes on defense. Mike Macdonald is the new defensive coordinator, and Maurice Linguist is co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. George Helow was hired to coach safeties.

Jean-Mary’s departure leaves Michigan without a linebackers coach when spring practice opens Monday. Macdonald, however, spent the last three seasons coach linebackers for the Baltimore Ravens.

Earlier this month, Jean-Mary reportedly interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a CBS Sports report. He made $415,000 in his first season at Michigan last year and was set to make $450,000 this year. According to his contract, a two-year deal, if he leaves for another job before the contract expires, he owes Michigan a buyout that is 100 percent of his annual base salary.

