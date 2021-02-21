Report: Ravens' Matt Weiss to coach Michigan quarterbacks

On the eve of Michigan kicking off spring practice, the coaching staff has made another change.

Matt Weiss, 37, reportedly has been hired from the Baltimore Ravens to coach Michigan’s quarterbacks. The staff vacancy was created with the departure late last week of linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, who was entering his second season with the Wolverines, to Tennessee.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Weiss hire Sunday morning. Weiss, who coached the Ravens’ running backs, the No. 1 rushing team in the NFL, for John Harbaugh is now joining Jim Harbaugh at Michigan to coach quarterbacks.

Get full access to all of our content, including in-depth pieces on the sports, news and business you care about most. Click here to sign up today.

Last month, as Harbaugh’s revamped staff was unveiled, it was revealed he would work with the quarterbacks. As spring practice begins Monday, the quarterback room last week took a hit when Joe Milton, who started five games last season, entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Michigan has three scholarship quarterbacks, including Cade McNamara, who started Michigan’s final game during last season’s abbreviated season, and five-star freshman J.J. McCarthy.

After playing football at Vanderbilt (2001-2004), Weiss worked with Jim Harbaugh, 2005-2008, when Harbaugh was head coach at Stanford. He was a graduate assistant and worked with defensive and special teams and also earned a master’s degree.

In 12 seasons with the Ravens, Weiss had several roles, including coaching running backs the last two years. He had coached on the defensive side and was cornerbacks coach in 2015, but in 2016 he moved to offense and worked with the quarterbacks for two seasons assisting coach Marty Mornhinweg, the former Lions head coach.

With Jean-Mary’s departure, it seems first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who spent the last three seasons coaching linebackers for the Ravens, could take on coaching linebackers during spring practice. It’s also possible George Helow, hired from Maryland to coach safeties at Michigan, could move into that role. He was special teams coordinator/inside linebackers coach at Maryland.

Of Michigan’s 10 assistants, six currently are on offense since Jean-Mary’s vacancy was replaced with an offensive hire.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis