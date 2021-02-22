UM's Hunter Dickinson wins seventh Big Ten freshman honor; UDM's Antoine Davis takes national honors

The Detroit News

What do Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Trey Burke have in common?

Seven Big Ten freshman of the week awards.

Dickinson picked up the program record-tying honor Monday after averaging 16 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in Michigan’s wins over Rutgers and Ohio State.

He tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and a block in the 71-64 victory over the Scarlet Knights last Thursday. He followed that up by leading the Wolverines to their first win in Columbus in seven years with 22 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two assists in Sunday’s 92-87 victory against the No. 4 Buckeyes.

Over the two contests, Dickinson shot 50% from the field (12-for-24) and made all eight of his free-throw attempts.

Since the weekly freshman honor began in 2010, Dickinson is tied for the second-most selections in Big Ten history, trailing the 12 won by Ohio State’s Jared Sullinger in 2010-11.

Elsewhere, Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis was the Horizon League player of the week as well as the Lou Henson national player of the week after averaging 27.5 points and eight rebounds in a pair of Titans wins to close the regular season. Davis has won the award three of the last four weeks, and six times in his three-year career at Detroit Mercy.