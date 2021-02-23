Michigan basketball boasts 3 McDonald's All-Americans, and first since 2002

It’s been almost 20 years since Michigan basketball brought in a McDonald’s All-American.

That streak came to an end in a big way Tuesday when signees Kobe Bufkin, Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan were among the 24 boys players named to the 2021 roster.

Bufkin, Diabate and Houstan are Michigan’s 21st, 22nd and 23rd McDonald’s All-Americans in program history and are the first ones to earn the national honor since Daniel Horton in 2002.

It’s also the fifth time the Wolverines have had multiple players in the same recruiting class selected, joining Louis Bullock, Robert Traylor and Albert White in 1995; Willie Mitchell and Jerod Ward in 1994; Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, Jalen Rose and Chris Webber in 1991; and Terry Mills and Rumeal Robinson in 1986.

Houstan, a five-star forward; Diabate, a five-star forward; and Bufkin, a four-star guard, are ranked the Nos. 8, 18 and 42 overall recruits, respectively, in the 2021 class, per the 247Sports composite.

Bufkin, who plays at Grand Rapids Christian, is the state’s top recruit and is the first player from Michigan to receive recognition since Muskegon’s Deyonta Davis in 2015, while Houstan and Diabate are the program’s two highest-rated commits in the modern recruiting rankings era.

The trio headlines Michigan’s six-man recruiting class that ranks No. 1 in the nation and includes four-star guard Frankie Collins, four-star wing Isaiah Barnes and three-star forward Will Tschetter. All six commits signed their national letters of intent during the early signing period in November.

Of the six, only Tschetter wasn’t among the All-American nominees, which were announced last week.

For the second consecutive year, the East and West All-American squads won’t compete for bragging rights and the game won’t be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan nearly ended its McDonald’s All-American drought last year when former commit Isaiah Todd was selected. But Todd eventually decommitted and skipped college to sign with the NBA’s G League pathway program.

