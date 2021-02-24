Michigan's Isaiah Livers one of five finalists for Julius Erving Award

The Detroit News

Michigan’s Isaiah Livers is still in the running for a national honor.

On Wednesday, Livers was named one of five finalists for the Julius Erving Award, which recognizes the top small forward in the country.

Livers, a senior, is averaging 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32.1 minutes per game this season, all career-high marks. He’s also shooting a career-best 42.9% from 3-point range through 17 games.

Livers is one of two Big Ten players to make the final group, along with Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. The other candidates are Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr. and Virginia’s Sam Hauser.

The winner of the award will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Fan voting starts 1 p.m. Friday at hoophallawards.com and runs until March 19.

“Selecting our winner for this year’s award will take great attention and research down the homestretch of the season,” Julius Erving said in a statement. “The committee members and I are certainly excited to watch them play and we hope the fans will join us in voting to make their opinions heard.”

The winner of the annual award will be honored on ESPN. A date and time for the award presentation will be released in the coming weeks.

Previous winners include Arizona’s Stanley Johnson, the former Detroit Piston who won the award in its inaugural year in 2015, and Michigan State’s Denzel Valentine (2016).