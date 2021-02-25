Michigan's Harbaugh: McCaffery, Milton exodus part of a 'trend' of QBs transferring

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh chalked up the departure of scholarship quarterbacks Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton to the NCAA transfer portal “trend.”

McCaffrey opted out before last season and officially entered his name in the portal earlier this year before transferring to Northern Colorado to play for his father. Milton, who started five games last season, announced his decision to transfer just more than a week ago.

The quarterback room now consists of three scholarship players, including Cade McNamara, who started the Wolverines’ last game during their 2-4 season, and five-star early enrollee J.J. McCarthy.

Harbaugh was asked Thursday during a video call with reporters if there’s a common theme why the quarterbacks left Michigan.

More:Jim Harbaugh: Michigan's new defense still 'in the making' under revamped coaching staff

“I mean, point to there’s been a trend in college football that way,” Harbaugh said. “Players increasing every year going into the portal. Now that it looks like the one-time transfer is definitely at hand, close, anyway, I think it’s something the players are investigating and looking into.”

Harbaugh said last December after the early signing period that McCarthy has the “It factor” and spoke of his arm strength and leadership skills. But when asked Thursday about him, he didn’t share much and shifted his answer to include the other nine early enrollees, as well.

“J.J. is doing extremely well,” Harbaugh said. “I mean, it’s been impressive, the midyears. The guys are off to a really good start. taking care of business in the classroom, getting to know college and really just doing a good job of taking care of their business on and off the field.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis