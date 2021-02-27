Livers, Wagner lead Michigan past Indiana 73-57 for seventh straight win

Coming off back-to-back wins over top-10 teams and a date with Illinois on deck, Saturday’s matinee against a desperate Indiana squad on a short turnaround had all the makings of a trap game.

Michigan’s Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner ensured there was no letdown.

The sophomore wing and senior forward combined for 37 points to power No. 3 Michigan past Indiana, 73-57, at Assembly Hall and put the Wolverines on the verge of their first Big Ten regular-season title since 2014.

Wagner tied his season high with 21 points — his third 20-point outing in four games — and Livers had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan (18-1, 13-1 Big Ten), which has won seven in a row. Grad transfer guard Mike Smith added 14 points and freshman center Hunter Dickinson had 13 points and seven rebounds.

If the Big Ten title is determined by winning percentage, Michigan can clinch it with an Illinois loss at Wisconsin.

After living at the free-throw line in the first half, the Wolverines used the outside shooting of Livers to widen the gap out of the break. He buried three catch-and-shoot 3-pointers a little over two minutes into the second half to put Michigan ahead, 51-38.

Indiana managed to trim the deficit to nine, but it didn’t last long before Michigan hit the gas and delivered a devastating blow with an 8-0 run. Dickinson scored on a putback. A steal from Livers led to a fast-break finish from Wagner. Another stop led to another layup from Wagner. Another steal from Livers led to a possession with two offensive rebounds and an emphatic putback dunk from Livers, making it 59-42 with 11:23 to play.

That put Indiana in a hole it could never recover from. The Hoosiers pulled within 12 twice the rest of the way but could never muster a run to put a dent in the Wolverines’ lead.

Aljami Durham scored 15 and Race Thompson 11 for Indiana (12-12, 7-10), which has lost eight straight against Michigan and was without top guard and perimeter threat Armaan Franklin (right foot injury). Trayce Jackson-Davis, one of the Big Ten’s top scorers, was held to 10 points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Coming off a season-high 21-point outing against Iowa, Wagner wasted little time picking up where he left off. He buried a deep 3-pointer and capped a 7-0 spurt with a deflection, steal and a three-point play to give Michigan a 12-8 lead less than six minutes into the game.

Wagner continued to give the Hoosiers fits as the Wolverines continued to take advantage of his size advantage. He drew fouls on back-to-back possessions against smaller defenders that led to four free throws and a 19-14 lead at the 12:20 mark.

But just when it looked like Michigan was rolling, things momentarily went awry when Wagner briefly checked out. The Wolverines hit an ugly stretch that featured two missed free throws, a pick-six on an inbounds pass and another turnover that allowed the Hoosiers to cut the deficit to 22-21.

Once Wagner checked back in, the Wolverines responded with a 10-0 flurry to take their first double-digit lead. Smith knocked down a 3-pointer. Dickinson converted a three-point play. Livers and Smith each made two free throws to make it 32-21 at the 5:53 mark.

Michigan continued to hold Jackson-Davis in check and feast on free throws, making 16 total in the first half en route to a 42-33 halftime lead.

