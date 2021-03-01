ESPN's Kiper: Michigan's Kwity Paye destined to fly off the board to Jets at No. 23 overall

Mel Kiper, ESPN NFL Draft analyst, nearly listed two former Michigan players in the first round of his most recent mock draft, but only defensive lineman Kwity Paye made the cut.

Kiper has Paye going 23rd overall to the Jets in his first-round production for the NFL Draft April 29-May 1. If Paye is selected in the first round, it would make the third-straight year Michigan has had a first-round selection.

Center Cesar Ruiz was a first-rounder in 2020 and linebacker Devin Bush and defensive lineman Rashan Gary in 2019. Former Michigan right tackle Jalen Mayfield should go in the second round, Kiper said Monday during an ESPN conference call to discuss draft prospects.

He discussed the unusual, COVID-affected 2020 season and whether the fact some players decided to opt-out, while others played abbreviated seasons will affect how players are drafted.

“It’s going to be a mysterious draft in a lot of ways,” Kiper said. “How you factor in the opt-outs against the guys that played is going to be the most interesting storyline of this draft.”

Paye, 6-foot-4, 272 pounds, decided to play last season and started four of Michigan’s six games — the final three were canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak — before he was injured. He had four tackles for loss and two sacks. During his Michigan career, Paye had 23.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Michigan’s Pro Day is March 26.

“When you look at Kwity Paye, the pass-rush potential, he has flashed that,” Kiper said. “He certainly plays hard, he gets after the quarterback. Obviously, this season being interrupted the way it was, a COVID season, it’s hard to evaluate a player and scrutinize them heavily. He should test tremendously well. Love the intensity he plays with. He’s a guy who can play in a variety of ways with his hand on the ground, on his feet.”

Get full access to all of our content, including in-depth pieces on the sports, news and business you care about most. Click here to sign up today.

Mayfield, 6-5, 320, started all 13 games in 2019 at right tackle. He initially opted out before last season but then decided to play. He played two games before suffering a high ankle sprain that held him out. Kiper sees him as a second-round selection.

Middle linebacker Cam McGrone, recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL, could be a third- or fourth-round pick, perhaps even a bit later, Kiper said. McGrone, 6-1, 236, made 15 career starts including five last season before suffering the knee injury. He finished with 92 tackles, including 66 in 2019, and had 11.5 tackles for loss.

“McGrone is one of my underrated guys in this draft,” Kiper said. “I like McGrone. He gets to the football. He’s got good diagnostic ability. He plays with toughness. He’s got that knack you look for in linebacker to be able to sift through and get through traffic and make plays.”

Receiver Nico Collins and cornerback Ambry Thomas both sat out last season to prepare for the draft and both participated in the Senior Bowl in January. The 6-foot-4 Collins was listed at 222 pounds before the 2020 season but was 215 at the Senior Bowl. Kiper sees him as a second- or third-round pick.

“Nico Collins (has) an opportunity to show that he dropped some weight and becomes a little quicker and separates a little bit better,” Kiper said. “That’s what you’ve got to look at with Nico. Nico has got to show he can get open in the NFL, get that natural separation. There’s going to be coverage against Nico, but he has the size and that power-forward mentality to out-duel the smaller cornerback for the football.”

Kiper has given a fourth-round grade to Thomas. The 6-foot, 182-pound had four career interceptions, including three in 2019.

“Had he played, I think he would have helped himself,” Kiper said. “I think he could have been a second or third-rounder had he played. Ambry Thomas showed flashes of brilliance at times. I think him not playing maybe hurt him more than Nico.”

He didn't indicate if he thinks fullback Ben Mason will be selected but had high praise.

“Ben Mason is the best pure fullback (in the draft)," Kiper said.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis