Michigan basketball's Hunter Dickinson, Naz Hillmon semifinalists for Naismith Award

Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Naz Hillmon are still in the hunt for a national award.

The freshman center and junior forward were one of 10 players to be named a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy men's and women's player of the year award.

Entering play Thursday, Dickinson leads Michigan in scoring (14.4 points), rebounding (7.7) and blocks (1.6) and ranks second in field-goal percentage (60%). A seven-time Big Ten freshman of the week honoree, he has scored in double figures in 16 of Michigan’s 20 games with four double-doubles and four 20-point performances.

Dickinson is joined by two other Big Ten players on the list: Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu and Iowa’s Luka Garza. He’s also one of three freshmen to make the cut, along with Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and USC’s Evan Mobley.

Hillmon ranks second in the nation in field-goal percentage (64.9%), third in scoring (25.8 points) and 18th in rebounding (11.2). She has recorded 10 double-doubles in 16 contests and became the first Michigan basketball player, male or female, to score 50 points in a game.

The rest of the men's candidates are Baylor’s Jared Butler, Houston’s Quentin Grimes, Alabama’s Herbert Jones, and Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert and Drew Timme.

The rest of the women's candidates are South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, Connecticut's Paige Bueckers, Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Texas' Charli Collier, N.C. State's Elissa Cunane, Louisville's Dana Evans, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, Arizona's Aari McDonald, UCLA's Michaela Onyenwere and Baylor's NaLyssa Smith.

Four men's finalists will be named on March 16 and four women's finalists on March 19. The women's winner will be announced on April 3, a day before the men's winner.

On Thursday, Hillmon was also named a finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, which recognizes the top power forward in Division I women's basketball. The other finalists are Alabama's Jasmine Walker, Oklahoma State's Natasha Mack, Villanova's Maddy Siegrist and Smith.