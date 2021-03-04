'We're gonna be multiple': New Michigan D-coordinator Mike Macdonald plans to keep foes guessing

Becoming a defensive coordinator always has been a goal for 33-year-old Mike Macdonald. But while he wasn’t actively seeking a departure from the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent the last seven years coaching, when the opportunity at Michigan presented itself, he couldn’t pass.

Macdonald is in the thick of spring practice and installing his defense, which he won’t label other than to say it is “multiple.” He replaces Don Brown who coordinated the Wolverines’ defense the previous five years but was let go after the 2-4 season last fall.

While Macdonald has never coordinated a defense, he made clear during a Zoom with reporters on Thursday that he played an integral role in game planning while with the Ravens. He has never made the defensive play calls in games, though, but doesn’t seem concerned with that lack of experience.

“It’s a big leap, I guess, on paper,” Macdonald said when asked about becoming the play-caller. “I have had a very big influence in what we’re calling and when throughout my history, so I do feel comfortable putting together a game plan. Now calling it in the game, to me, a lot of that goes on throughout the week. You have to be prepared throughout the week.

“It’s not like you’re just shooting from your hip on Saturday afternoons. You have to be very thorough in your approach. You have to communicate with your players on what you like and when. You have to practice those plays throughout the week so the players can anticipate those calls and those situations. To me, it goes back to communication and preparation. It’s gonna be a team effort when we put together our call sheet and how we want to do it. We’re gonna use everybody’s opinions and their expertise on what they like. We’ll put together a great game plan every week, I can assure you that. I can also assure you that I’ll be prepared come Day 1.”

While Brown was always in your face about the in-your-face defense he promoted, Macdonald isn’t saying much publicly. He was asked if the defense will shade more toward the Ravens — he coached linebackers the last three seasons — and whether Michigan will look more 3-4. Or will it tend toward his roots at Georgia where he was a graduate assistant in 2011 and defensive quality control 2012-2013.

“We’re gonna be multiple,” Macdonald said. “And the best way I can describe our scheme, it’s gonna look a lot like the places I’ve been previously. Watch our Baltimore defense, and tell me the times that we look like a 3-4. There’s going to be a certain percentage there, OK, but there’s a lot of times we’re gonna look like we’re in a 4-3, there’s sometimes we’re gonna like we’re a 6-1. Sometimes you’re not gonna know what the heck it looks like.

“It’s hard for me to say we’re gonna be a 3-4 per se. The thing about our defense that makes us unique is that it is a series of concepts that we teach. For example, there are things we teach our guys there’s no call involved with those concepts. We’re teaching this concept today, this concept tomorrow, we marry them together, you layer it over time, and now that gives you the flexibility to build certain fronts with certain coverages, certain pressures that allows you, one, let your guys do well what they do and, two, stop the offenses you’re seeing.”

Gone from this defense is Brown’s “viper,” a linebacker-safety hybrid. Michael Barrett had that position locked down last year with Anthony Solomon and William Mohan also working there. They will have a role in this defense, just not quite that one.

“If you look at our roster right now, we have a lot of fast, kind of big safeties, undersized linebackers, so we’ll be able to use those guys to try to create matchups and where they play will be a little bit different in our scheme,” Macdonald said. “We don’t necessarily have that position, but we can create something like that based in our packages.”

Michigan began spring practice nearly two weeks ago, and Macdonald said among those who have stood out to him are returning starters Aidan Hutchinson, Brad Hawkins and Josh Ross. Hutchinson is recovering from surgery to repair a broken ankle suffered against Indiana last November and said this week he is participating in individual drills and running and hopes to be in competitive situations by the end of spring practice.

Hutchinson said this week his role this fall will be, well, multiple.

“Coach Mac has brought in a multitude of different schemes, so I’m gonna be doing everything this year, standing up, hand in the dirt, you name it,” Hutchinson said. “Look at any of the edge guys for the Ravens, and that’s who I should look like.”

Macdonald likes what he has seen from Hutchinson in person and on film and suggested that much of the defense will be shaped around him.

“I love his approach, I love his mentality, I love watching him play football,” Macdonald said. “He’s a beast, now. He’s got all the physical tools to do it. When you watch him play and how he plays, that’s what we want our defense to look like. We’re gonna try to use Aidan to direct the game as much as we can. That’s about as much as I want to tell ya.”

