ESPN's Mel Kiper sees Michigan's Chris Evans, Ben Mason landing with NFL teams

Former Michigan running back Chris Evans missed the 2019 season while suspended a year by the university, and fullback Ben Mason plays a position that isn’t a mainstay for most NFL teams, but ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper sees both making teams.

Evans and Mason participated in the Senior Bowl in January and are preparing for the NFL Draft April 29-May 1. Michigan will host its Pro Day on March 26.

Kiper, during an ESPN NFL Draft conference call Monday, said Evans showed “flashes” but he didn’t see the field all that much during the Wolverines’ six games last fall. Evans was suspended for unspecified academic reasons, but remained in Ann Arbor in 2019 and worked three jobs. He was reinstated in 2020.

The 5-foot-11, 219-pound Evans had 16 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown last season. He rushed for 1,795 yards on 320 carries and had 15 touchdowns during his career.

“When he was out there, you saw signs of maybe he could be a guy who could help a football team as a two, three, not the lead guy but maybe a backup third guy, have him on your roster,” Kiper said Monday. “I still think he can do that.”

Because the draft features some late-round talent at running back, Kiper said he sees Evans going late round or as a priority free agent.

“But I think he can make a football team,” he said.

Mason is intriguing because of the position he plays. While most NFL teams drift more toward spread concepts, is there a need for a fullback? Mason, 6-3, 256 pounds, is a punishing blocker who proved his toughness at Michigan in the run game, on defense and special teams, which is where he could play a major role in the NFL.

“Ben Mason is the throwback,” Kiper said. “He’s the fullback that teams don’t necessarily use anymore. Some do, but he’s the best pure fullback.”

Kiper compared Mason to Daryl “Moose” Johnston, drafted by the Cowboys out of Syracuse. He is considered one of the best to play fullback, and while Kiper doesn’t think Mason matches Johnston as a runner, he checks every other box.

“In terms of blocking and doing the things there to help your football team, help your running back, in the right system, yeah, I’d take Ben Mason,” Kiper said. “If you’re looking for the traditional, old-school, throwback fullback, it would be certainly Ben Mason.”

Last week, Kiper held a conference call after the release of his latest mock draft in which he has former Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye going 23rd overall. On Monday, Kiper referred to Paye as a “freakish talent”.

He touched on the NFL draft prospects of several Michigan players last week. He said right tackle Jalen Mayfield should go in the second round, while receiver Nico Collins is projected as a second- or third-round pick. Middle linebacker Cam McGrone, recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL, could be a third- or fourth-round pick, and cornerback Ambry Thomas is projected fourth-round selection.

