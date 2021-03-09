Michigan AD Warde Manuel: No 'backup plan' if Jim Harbaugh contract talks stalled

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel met with football coach Jim Harbaugh after the season last December and the goal was to work toward a contract extension. Manuel did not develop a just-in-case plan.

During their conversations, they agreed the biggest, and, perhaps most obvious goal, is to win games and championships.

Harbaugh, whose original seven-year contract was to expire after the 2021 season, in January signed an extension that will take him through the 2025 season but at a substantially lower salary and buyout but with considerable incentives. Manuel, who also signed a contract extension last month, characterized the discussions as open and focused on Harbaugh and his goals.

“No, I didn’t have a backup plan,” Manuel said Tuesday during a Zoom with reporters. “After the season we had a great conversation and talked through things and there was no secondary plan in case whatever reason that conversation didn’t go well either from his perspective or my perspective.

“I went into it as I go into end-of-the-season conversations with my head coaches with an open mind to have the conversation about how to move forward and how we’re gonna get better, and that’s what we did.”

Harbaugh made significant changes to his staff, particularly on defense. He fired defensive coordinator Don Brown last December after five years and hired 33-year-old Mike Macdonald, who has never been a coordinator, from the Baltimore Ravens. Among his other hires were former Michigan players Mike Hart and Ron Bellamy. The average age of his 10 assistants is 35.

“We had good conversations about the staff and what he was thinking about doing. Very open,” Manuel said. “I shared my thoughts and ultimately as I do with all of my head coaches, I want them to have the ability to bring in the staff that they want. I’m not coaching the team, but I do listen, I do provide input to my coaches when they want to talk about their staff. I think the staff, 100% of the new staff that came in, were great additions. I give Jim credit for who he has attracted to be on the staff with us.”

Manuel said he did not discuss specific goals that Harbaugh must meet this fall. Through six seasons, Harbaugh has yet to beat Ohio State and is 3-3 against Michigan State. Michigan, coming off a 2-4 season, has not made the Big Ten championship.

“Given the contract, obviously I am willing to be patient, but he and I understand that we need to win,” he said. “This is Michigan. Nobody wants to win more than Jim in football and me overall. We want success. Did I put a number to his first year? The answer is no. I want him to move forward and build this and continue to drive us to have success in football and, again, nobody wants to have more success in the sport of football at the University of Michigan than Jim Harbaugh.

“So for me, he has that flexibility, he has that space to continue to drive success here whether it’s with his staff or recruiting, it’s not a short-term play for me. And then we’ll see how the season plays out and make decisions accordingly. This is something I want to work, he wants to work, so there’s no minimum numbers or maximum numbers, and I don’t with my coaches interact with them that way.”

Manuel said he is willing to be patient, but certainly there are short- and long-term goals for the program. What might those be?

“Win,” he said.

Games? Championships?

“Win,” Manuel reiterated. “Every time we hit the field, our goal is to win. I want for him and I want for our student-athletes to win championships in football and every sport that we compete. And that’s it.”

He then offered context saying he feels like a broken record when it comes to achieving academically and running every athletic program “the right way." Those are expectations and givens, he said. And so is winning, but every coach wants to win.

“That’s the goal every year. And that’s his No. 1 goal,” Manuel said. “I don’t need to say, ‘Hey Jim, you know what? Our No. 1 goal is to win.’ I don’t need to tell him that. He understands that and is committed to it, and the students-athletes are, and the staff are really working hard to do that.

“I look forward to this fall for many reasons, getting back to some normalcy in our lives, but I also look forward to watching the outcome of this team and the work that they’re doing now. Really excited about seeing some of the changes in our defensive scheme and what Mike (Macdonald) is bringing to the table with his defensive staff.”

