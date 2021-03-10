Eli Brooks' status remains uncertain for Michigan's Big Ten tournament opener

As Michigan heads to Indianapolis, all eyes are on Eli Brooks.

The senior guard suffered a left ankle injury in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Michigan State, putting his status for this week’s Big Ten tournament in doubt.

And two days before the Wolverines begin postseason play in Friday’s quarterfinal matchup against either Michigan State or Maryland, it's still unclear if Brooks will be able to suit up.

"I hope he can play. I don't know if he can play,” sophomore wing Franz Wagner said Wednesday. “I'm sure if he somehow is able to play, Eli wants to play. He'll be out there if he can, but I'm really not sure."

According to a team spokesperson, Brooks is rehabbing with the team’s training staff and is still wearing a walking boot as a precaution. Freshman center Hunter Dickinson also noted Brooks didn’t participate in Tuesday’s practice.

During a virtual tailgate Zoom call with Michigan alumni on Tuesday night, director of player personnel and development Jay Smith said Brooks sprained his ankle and is day to day.

“Our trainer Alex Wong has done a great job. He's working his ankle. He's doing all he can to make sure hopefully we can get him back,” Smith said. “When? It's kind of a day-to-day thing. You're praying and hoping that it could be Friday, but we don't know. It's one of those things we don't know yet until a couple more days pass and we'll see how it looks. Then we'll go from there.”

Two of Michigan’s three losses this season have occurred with Brooks either being out of the lineup or missing most of the game. He didn’t play in the Jan. 16 loss at Minnesota due to a right foot strain and he had to be carried off the floor after badly rolling his ankle less than five minutes into Sunday’s loss at Michigan State.

Brooks entered Sunday’s game averaging 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and three assists in 31.1 minutes per game. Yet, his coaches and teammates have often highlighted that his contributions and impact go beyond what shows up in the box score.

"He's the most valuable player on this team, plain and simple,” assistant coach Phil Martelli said Monday night on the “Inside Michigan Basketball” radio show. “The most invaluable piece, both to his teammates and to the coaching staff, is Eli Brooks. We talked about what this team is about. It's about balance and that's what Eli brings.

"He's a tremendous defender. He's a big basket maker. He takes pressure off of Mike (Smith) in the minutes that Mike needs to be off the floor. His IQ and willingness to share his knowledge not just with his teammates but with the coaches during practice, that's why I say he's the most valuable player on this team.”

Senior guard Chaundee Brown, Michigan’s sixth man, figures to start in Brooks’ place if he’s unable to go. Brown slid into the starting lineup at Minnesota and logged a season-high 31 minutes at Michigan State.

Freshman Zeb Jackson could also could be called upon to help fill the void. On Sunday, he spent time running the offense at point guard to give Smith a breather and had a stint playing at the two. Despite not attempting a shot and finishing with an assist and a rebound in eight minutes, Martelli feels Jackson is trending in the right direction.

“He's comfortable,” Martelli said. “He's not a guy that's dropped his head, kicking his feet and mumbling under his breath about, ‘Well, jeez I didn't get a chance.’ His on-court work by himself and his willingness to go into film study and to listen Howard Eisley, I have a boost of confidence that I didn't have six weeks ago.”

Still, the hope is that the Wolverines will be at full strength and Brooks will be back in the lineup when they open tournament play. Coach Juwan Howard didn’t have an update on Monday and an official announcement on Brooks’ status won’t likely be made until Friday.

"Eli is such an important player for us, offensively and defensively. Him and Franz are probably our best defenders on the team,” Dickinson said. “When we don't have him, it's obviously a lot tougher to win. Like coach always says, it's a next-man-up approach and we're going to miss him a lot.”

When asked if that meant he doesn’t think Brooks will be able to play this weekend, Dickinson said he meant in general for however long he’s out.

“Shoot, I miss him right now not being with him. In practice, him being on the sideline yesterday was different,” Dickinson said. “He's a great competitor and you can tell when he opens his mouth how bad he wants it by him not having one of his teeth.

“I think whenever it’s physically possible to be back, I think he'll be back. We're just trying to keep the ship afloat until he can rejoin us eventually."

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins