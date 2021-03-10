Naz Hillmon, No. 13 Michigan set sights on Northwestern in Big Ten tournament

Michigan junior Naz Hillmon, a day after being named the Big Ten’s Player of the Year and celebrating with her teammates, said she really hasn’t processed the achievement.

She has other more pressing things to consider, after all, namely the Wolverines playing their first game in the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 4 seed on Thursday.

Michigan, ranked No. 13 nationally, will play Northwestern, which advanced with a win over Illinois in the second round on Wednesday, at approximately 1:30 p.m. in Indianapolis. The Wolverines won both meetings against Northwestern, including the regular-season finale, 63-58, last weekend. The Big Ten title game is Saturday.

“Being Big Ten champions is definitely one thing that’s on top of my mind right now,” Hillmon told reporters on Tuesday.

Michigan, which missed six games from Jan. 24- Feb. 7 during a department-wide COVID-19-related pause, finished the regular season 14-4 and fourth in the Big Ten at 9-4. In the final four games, Michigan lost at Iowa, 89-67, after a lengthy delay because of an Iowa COVID issue, then the next game at Minnesota was canceled because of COVID. Michigan then lost, 88-63, to Maryland, the Big Ten regular-season champions and top seed, before ending the season with a win against Northwestern.

Coach Kim Barnes Arico believes the finish to the season coming off the pause toughened her team as the Wolverines prepared for the Big Ten Tournament and also the NCAA Tournament.

“For us to have to have the schedule that we had at the end of the year will give us good preparation moving into postseason play,” Barnes Arico said.

Michigan relies on Hillmon, who averaged 25.1 points and 11.3 rebounds in 32.9 minutes during the regular season. She also shot 64.5 percent from the field. In a loss to Ohio State earlier this season, she scored 50 points and had 16 rebounds.

Leigha Brown, a junior who averages 17.4 points, made the All-Big Ten second team and grad student Akienreh Johnson, who averages 11.3 points, was named to the All-Defensive team. Hillmon is the focus for defenses, of course, which means especially during the postseason, other players will have to step up.

“My teammates have done a really good job of giving me the ball when I am open and when I am single covered, but they have also, especially as of late, been knocking down those shots when (defenses) are leaving some of them open,” Hillmon said. “And that's going to be a key heading into the Big Ten and the NCAA Tournament, the key people around me knocking down shots.

“When people want to crowd me, that's something that each and every one of them knows, and we're looking to practice those shots in practice and knock them down when we get the opportunity in games.”

It is never easy beating a team three times in a season, but that’s what Michigan is tasked with Thursday. The Wolverines also beat Northwestern, 84-63, on Jan. 3.

“We've swept them this year, so you know any time you play a team three times, it becomes difficult because you know their tendencies inside and out,” Barnes Arico said. “But I like our matchup against them and I like our matchup against their buzz defense, which is really disruptive.”

Disruption was part of Michigan’s basketball season with the lengthy pause. The Wolverines had won five straight before the string of six canceled games, and it took time to regain that rhythm.

Barnes Arico said she saw signs of a return to form against the Wildcats. Michigan had 17 assists.

“Like we were pre-pause in this last game,” she said of the way her team played.

That’s the momentum Michigan believes it takes into the Big Ten tournament.

“We do think we’re a strong team, we do think we can accomplish and be the Big Ten champs,” Hillmon said. “That would be a golden star and one of the things we’d like to accomplish this year as well as having a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

“But one game at a time, obviously. Nothing’s guaranteed so really trying to go into this Big Ten tournament and win some games this weekend and hopefully come with being Big Ten champs.”

