Cade McNamara takes 'more commanding role' among Michigan quarterbacks

It is early in Michigan’s spring practice and months from the start of the season, so there’s plenty of time for the annual quarterback competition to unfold.

With three scholarship quarterbacks practicing now, Cade McNamara, who started the final game Michigan played in last year’s shortened season, apparently, but not surprisingly, has stepped up as the leader of the group. J.J. McCarthy, a five-star recruit, enrolled early and is participating in spring practice, while Dan Villari, a freshman last year, also is in the mix.

Alan Bowman, a graduate transfer from Texas Tech, eventually will join the team and adds considerable experience. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Bowman made 16 career starts with the Red Raiders and is eligible to play immediately for the Wolverines. He has three years of eligibility. His addition shores up a position that took a hit last month when Joe Milton, who started five games last season, entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Dylan McCaffrey, who opted out before last season, earlier this year transferred to Northern Colorado where his father is head coach

Andrew Stueber, a fifth-year senior offensive lineman, described the quarterback competition as “interesting” to watch but singled out McNamara for his leadership.

“Cade’s finally starting to take kind of a more commanding role. It’s different,” Stueber told reporters during a Zoom on Thursday. “Obviously, last season he played a little bit, but it’s obviously different when you think you have the starting job. Now you have command of the offense you take much more pride in it, much more intent in it. He’s been doing great so far. I love how his poise is in the pocket, his decisions he’s making, his confidence, too, is growing, so it’s great to see.

“We have J.J. coming in, he’s still learning the playbook, but he’s shown some really impressive stuff scrambling out of the pocket, making people miss. I know he’s known for that, so it’s been really impressive to see that. We have Dan Villari, too, who is really impressive with his read option so far. It’s been nice seeing him run out of the pocket, making some moves. All the quarterbacks we have right now, I’m really impressed with all of them and hope it keeps going.”

Ronnie Bell, the team’s leading returning receiver, said McNamara has had a swagger since he arrived as part of the 2019 class.

“Cade’s always had a little kick to him,” Bell said. “For me, even when he won the job or didn’t have the job before that, it was never anything new to me about Cade. I knew Cade and I know how he attacks every day. That’s just the kick he’s always had to himself. That’s one thing that makes him special, he’s never scared or shy of that.”

Stueber described a move-the-ball drill each quarterback runs at the end of every practice. Bell described them as intense. The coaches start the drill wherever they choose, and it goes from there.

“They each take tremendous pride in it,” Stueber said. “It can affect their mood for the rest of the day into the off-day. They’re fighting it out in there. It’s been amazing to watch.”

Bell spoke to Milton the day he decided to enter the portal shortly before the start of spring practice last month. He said he wasn’t surprised with his decision after their discussion. That move left Michigan with three quarterbacks, including the early enrollee freshman, McCarthy. Bell’s meeting with McCarthy (6-3, 195 pounds) was memorable.

“I didn’t know much about him, and I remember meeting him and realized who he was and I was like, ‘Oh, snap, he’s a lot taller than I thought he was,’” Bell said.

