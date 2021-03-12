Live updates: Michigan vs. Maryland, Big Ten tournament quarterfinals

Michigan owns the Big Ten regular-season title. It begins its quest Friday for a sweep of conference crowns.

Michigan faces Maryland in a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The top-seeded Wolverines (19-3) and eighth-seeded Terrapins (16-12) are meeting for the third time this season, with Michigan cruising to 11- and 24-point victories in the first two contests.

Michigan enters the game in somewhat of a funk, taking two of its three losses this season in the last 10 days, including one to in-state rival Michigan State. And, though, that dropped the Wolverines to No. 4 nationally, it didn't keep them from winning the regular-season Big Ten title.

In trying to win the Big Ten tournament, Michigan might be without starting guard Eli Brooks, whose status is uncertain following an ankle injury suffered in the regular-season finale in East Lansing.

Like Michigan, Maryland also entered the Big Ten tournament with a couple of bumps — back-to-back losses to Northwestern and Penn State — but righted itself Thursday by ousting ninth-seeded Michigan State, 68-57.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 8 Maryland

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS

Tip-off: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

TV/radio: BTN/950

Records: Michigan 19-3, Maryland 16-12

Outlook: Michigan swept the regular-season series with an 84-73 win on Dec. 31 in College Park and an 87-63 win on Jan. 19 in Ann Arbor. …This is the first time the two programs will face in the Big Ten tournament since Maryland joined the league in 2014-15. …Maryland picked up its first conference tournament win since 2016 with a 68-57 victory over Michigan State on Thursday.