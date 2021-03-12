UM's Howard ejected from win over Maryland, has to be separated from Turgeon

Indianapolis — Michigan’s Juwan Howard made his postseason coaching debut Friday.

However, Howard didn’t make it to the end of it as he was ejected during the second half of Michigan’s Big Ten tournament quarterfinal matchup against Maryland at Lucas Oil Stadium.

During the under-12 media timeout, Howard and Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon appeared to exchange words and had to be separated. It’s unclear what sparked the argument.

Howard had to be held back by the coaching staff multiple times as he was hit with two techs and tossed from the game. Turgeon also received a technical.

It’s the first time Howard has been ejected in his two seasons at the helm.

Michigan won, 79-66, and advances to the Big Ten semifinals Saturday.

