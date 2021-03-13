Wolverines' rally falls short, bow out of Big Ten Tournament to Buckeyes

Indianapolis – This first meeting between Michigan and Ohio State was a thrilling shootout filled with high-level play from start to finish.

The rematch was far from an offensive masterpiece, particularly for the Wolverines.

Top-seeded Michigan found its shooting touch too little too late as its late rally came up short and grad transfer guard Mike Smith’s final shot missed the mark against Ohio State in Saturday’s 68-67 loss in the Big Ten tournament semifinals at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Freshman center Hunter Dickinson had 21 points and eight rebounds, senior guard Eli Brooks scored 12 and Smith 10 for Michigan (20-4), which shot 35.1% from the field (20-for-57). Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. replaced senior forward Isaiah Livers (foot injury) in the starting lineup and finished with seven points and eight rebounds.

Duane Washington Jr. had 22 points and made five 3-pointers and E.J. Liddell added 18 points for Ohio State (21-8), which made 12 3-pointers and was without Kyle Young (concussion). The duo combined for 32 points in the second half as the Buckeyes shot 58.3% (14-for-24) after halftime.

After a low-scoring first half where neither team got much separation, that slowly started to change as the Buckeyes started to get into a rhythm. Michigan missed six of its first seven shots out of the break, while Ohio State was able to knock down outside shots and used a 3-pointer from Liddell to take a 36-31 lead with 15:44 remaining.

Michigan made enough free throws and enough baskets around the rim to pull back ahead, 43-42, but it was short-lived as Ohio State’s offense kicked into gear and took control.

The Buckeyes rattled off a 14-2 run that featured a heavy dose of Washington and Liddell. Washington buried a 3-pointer to get it going, Liddell followed with a three-point play and Washington capped it with another deep ball to put Michigan in a 56-45 hole with 8:17 to play.

After Brooks hit a 3-pointer to cut it to six and sophomore wing Franz Wagner fouled out at the 5:17 mark, the Buckeyes immediately responded with a three-point play from Washington and two free throws from Liddell to push it to 63-50.

But just when it looked like the Wolverines were done, they fought back with an 11-1 run and cut the deficit to 68-67 with 48 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer from senior guard Chaundee Brown Jr.

A turnover from Ohio State’s CJ Walker on the ensuing possession gave Michigan the ball back with a chance to win it. But on the final possession, Smith’s stepback jumper bounced off the back of the rim.

Unlike last month’s encounter, the game wasn’t a showcase of beautiful basketball with both teams down a starter. Instead, it was a gritty back-and-forth battle that didn’t feature a ton of quality looks or scoring.

More than five minutes passed before either side cracked double digits, when a Justice Sueing 3-pointer gave Ohio State an 11-7 lead at the 14:40 mark. That came during a stretch where the Buckeyes missed 12 of 13 shots and the Wolverines had hard time keeping them off the offensive glass.

Michigan, meanwhile, started 4-for-13 from the field and did its damage around the rim. Dickinson, who checked out early after hitting his funny bone, fueled an 11-3 spurt with three baskets in the paint to give the Wolverines an 18-14 lead at the 9:27 mark.

Neither team was able to heat up offensively as the defenses dug in and the shooting struggles continued. Ohio State mustered a 7-0 run over a four-minute stretch to take a three-point lead. Michigan went nearly five minutes without scoring a point before it strung together seven straight points – five on free throws – to pull back ahead.

Despite making just one shot over the final 9:27, Michigan made enough plays and enough free throws to take a 27-26 edge into the break.

