Michigan's Isaiah Livers out indefinitely with 'stress injury' in right foot

Indianapolis — As the Wolverines continue their postseason march, they’ll do so without one of their top players leading the way.

Michigan announced on Saturday that senior forward Isaiah Livers will be out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a “stress injury” to his right foot.

He’ll wear a protective boot and immediately begin rehabbing, according to the release.

Losing Livers is a huge blow for the Wolverines and their postseason chances. Entering Friday, Livers ranked first on the team in 3-point shooting (44.6%), second in scoring (13.7 points) and third in rebounding (6.1). He also led the team in minutes played (32.3) and made 3-pointers (50).

However, Livers’ offensive production has dipped over the past four games, averaging 6.3 points on 28.6% shooting. During the stretch, he hasn’t scored more than nine points in a contest and is 3-for-13 from 3-point range.

That includes Friday’s effort in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, where Livers went 0-for-5 from the field and didn’t score for the first time since his sophomore season. He played a season-low 15 minutes and sat for long stretches during the 79-66 win over Maryland.

He appeared to limp a little bit after a play with roughly 13 minutes left in the first half. After missing a 3-point attempt, he rushed back on defense and tried to get in position, but his left foot slid and his right foot stuck for a moment before he committed a foul.

Michigan called a timeout and Livers was subbed out. He checked back in a few minutes later and played for about three minutes before sitting the final 7:38. He started the second half, checked out at the 14:42 mark and never returned.

When asked about Livers’ limited playing time and whether he was injured after Friday’s game, coach Juwan Howard didn’t indicate he’d be out moving forward.

"Isaiah, with the 15 minutes that he was out there, he was giving his best to the game and trying to affect the game in any kind of way possible,” Howard said. “Now we're going to do our best to look at film and see what is best to move forward to help Isaiah be ready for the next game."

The news is also a crushing blow for Livers, who contemplated entering the NBA Draft this past offseason before opting to return. He missed 10 games last season with groin, hip and right ankle injuries. He also sat out two games his sophomore year due to back spasms and was sidelined one contest with a sprained left ankle during his freshman season.

With Livers sidelined, the Wolverines will turn to senior guard Chaundee Brown, junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. and freshman forward Terrance Williams II for more minutes. Johns replaced Livers in the starting lineup last season when he was out.

