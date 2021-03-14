How to watch: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern

The Detroit News

No. 1-seed Michigan will tip-off at 3 p.m. Saturday against Thursday's First Four play-in winner between Mount St. Mary and Texas Southern at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

The Wolverines' NCAA opener will be televised by CBS — Channel 62 in Detroit — and carried on radio by WWJ 950 AM.

