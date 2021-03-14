No. 1-seed Michigan faces Mount St. Mary's-Texas Southern winner on Saturday in NCAA East Region

Michigan has had a bull’s-eye on its back the past couple months. That comes with the territory of being one of the top teams in the most daunting conference in the nation.

That target will only get bigger for the Wolverines as they head into the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan (20-4) will enter the Big Dance as the No. 1 seed in the East Region and will face the winner of Mount St. Mary’s and Texas Southern on Saturday. Game time and location is still to be determined.

It’s the first time since 1993 – when coach Juwan Howard was a sophomore at Michigan – and third time in program history the Wolverines have earned a top seed. Per CBS Sports, Howard is the fourth coach to earn a No. 1 seed in his first tournament appearance.

Michigan joined Gonzaga, Baylor and Illinois on the 1-seed line.

