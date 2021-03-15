Wait continues: Ford Field COVID-19 vaccination registration delayed
WOLVERINES

Joaquin Consuelos, son of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, signs with Michigan wrestling

The Detroit News
View Comments
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Joaquin Consuelos, the youngest child of popular TV host Kelly Ripa and actor Mark Consuelos, will be wrestling for Michigan.

The family made the announcement on Sunday on social media. An Instagram post by Ripa, who hosts “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, shared a photo of her son wearing a Michigan sweatshirt and her husband in a Michigan wrestling sweatshirt.

Michigan announced the signing Saturday night.

