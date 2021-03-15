Joaquin Consuelos, son of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, signs with Michigan wrestling
The Detroit News
Joaquin Consuelos, the youngest child of popular TV host Kelly Ripa and actor Mark Consuelos, will be wrestling for Michigan.
The family made the announcement on Sunday on social media. An Instagram post by Ripa, who hosts “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, shared a photo of her son wearing a Michigan sweatshirt and her husband in a Michigan wrestling sweatshirt.
Michigan announced the signing Saturday night.