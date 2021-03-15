Michigan lets lead slip away, loses to Minnesota in OT in Big Ten semifinal

Detroit News staff

Sammy Walker scored six minutes into overtime and Minnesota defeated Michigan, 3-2, in a Big Ten tournament semifinal game at South Bend, Indiana, Monday night.

Michigan had held a 2-0 lead after two periods, thanks to a first-period, power-play goal by Kent Johnson and a second-period goal by Garrett Van Wyhe.

But that lead slipped away in the third period on goals by Nathan Burke at 4:07 and Sampo Ranta at 15:34.

Strauss Mann stopped 37 of 40 shots for the Wolverines. Jack Lafontaine stopped 35 of 37 for Minnesota.

Minnesota (23-6) will face Wisconsin Tuesday in the championship game for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan finished 15-11-1. It was ranked sixth in the nation in the latest USCHO.com poll, but as the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten tournament it will need to wait to see if it has earned an at-large bid.