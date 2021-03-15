SUBSCRIBE NOW
$39 for One Year. Save 67%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$39 for One Year. Save 67%.
WOLVERINES

Michigan lets lead slip away, loses to Minnesota in OT in Big Ten semifinal

Detroit News staff
View Comments

Sammy Walker scored six minutes into overtime and Minnesota defeated Michigan, 3-2, in a Big Ten tournament semifinal game at South Bend, Indiana, Monday night.

Michigan had held a 2-0 lead after two periods, thanks to a first-period, power-play goal by Kent Johnson and a second-period goal by Garrett Van Wyhe.

Strauss Mann, seen here in a file photo, made 37 saves but it wasn't enough to earn Michigan a spot in the Big Ten championship game.

But that lead slipped away in the third period on goals by Nathan Burke at 4:07 and Sampo Ranta at 15:34.

Strauss Mann stopped 37 of 40 shots for the Wolverines. Jack Lafontaine stopped 35 of 37 for Minnesota.

Minnesota (23-6) will face Wisconsin Tuesday in the championship game for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. 

Michigan finished 15-11-1. It was ranked sixth in the nation in the latest USCHO.com poll, but as the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten tournament it will need to wait to see if it has earned an at-large bid.

View Comments