Live updates: Michigan vs. Texas Southern in NCAA Tournament

Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
Franz Wagner and Michigan take on Texas Southern on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament.

Only one No. 1 seed — Virginia, in 2018 — has been ousted by a No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

So, as it prepares to face Texas Southern on Saturday, history is on Michigan's side.

Momentum, however, isn't. The top-seeded Wolverines have lost three of their four games this season this month and enter this year's tournament without their second-leading scorer.

The Wolverines still boast highly decorated freshman center Hunter Dickinson, who leads them in scoring (14.2 points) and rebounding (7.6).

Michigan (20-4) faces a Texas Southern team (17-8) coming off a 60-52 victory over Mount St. Mary's in a First Four game and riding a 10-game winning streak.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

East Region

NO. 1 MICHIGAN VS. NO. 16 TEXAS SOUTHERN

Tip-off: 3 p.m. Saturday, Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

TV/radio: CBS/950

Records: Michigan 20-4, Texas Southern 17-8

Outlook: This is the first meeting between the two programs. …Entering this year’s NCAA Tournament, No. 1 seeds are 139-1 against No. 16 seeds. …Texas Southern rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Mount St. Mary's, 60-52, in Thursday's play-in game. …The Tigers have won 10 straight and 15 of their past 16 games. They rank No. 335 in the nation in 3-point shooting (28.2%) and last in made 3s per game (4.6).

