Mason Parris leads Michigan to fifth-place finish at NCAA Wrestling Championships

Michigan earned its third consecutive top-five finish at the NCAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday in St. Louis.

The Wolverines placed fifth as Big Ten teams dominated in the event. The conference had six of the top 10 teams in the tournament. Iowa claimed the national title with 129 points, Penn State was second (113.5), Oklahoma State third (99.5), Arizona State fourth (74) and UM fifth, collecting 69 points.

Four Wolverines earned points and All-American status.

Michigan heavyweight Mason Parris reached the finals, losing to Minnesota’s Gable Steveson, 8-4. The national championship was a rematch of the Big Ten championships, which Steveson also won. Parris has only lost three matches over the last two seasons, all to Steveson.

UM's Myles Amine (197 pounds) took third place, Logan Massa (174) earned fifth place, and Cameron Amine (165) was seventh.

Myles Amine was named All-American for the fourth consecutive year. The Wolverines have had at least three wrestlers earn All-American honors in each of the last six seasons.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan