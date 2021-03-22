Live updates: Michigan vs. LSU, NCAA Tournament

Michigan is one step away from getting back to a familiar place.

Top-seeded Michigan (21-4) faces No 8 seed LSU (19-9) on Monday night, with a berth in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 on the line.

The tournament was scrapped last season because of the pandemic, but the Wolverines reached at least the regional semifinal in three straight seasons before that, including a national title game appearance in 2018.

East Region

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 8 LSU

► Tip-off: 7:10 p.m. Monday, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

► TV/radio: CBS/950

► Records: Michigan 21-4, LSU 19-9

► Outlook: This is the fourth meeting between the teams and first time the programs have faced each other in the NCAA Tournament. … LSU has won five of its past six games, with the loss coming by one point to Alabama in the SEC tournament championship game. … The Tigers rank ninth in the nation in scoring offense (81.9 points) and 276th in scoring defense (74.8 points).