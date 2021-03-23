How to watch: Michigan vs. Florida State

The Detroit News

Michigan will tip-off against Florida State at 5 p.m. Sunday in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

CBS will carry the game with Jim Nantz doing the play-by-play with Bill Raftery serving as analyst. Former Pistons star Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson will work as reporters for the game.

The Wolverines (22-4) advanced after beating Texas Southern 82-66 in the first round Saturday and downing LSU, 86-78, in the second round Monday. The Seminoles (18-6) reached the Sweet 16 by defeating UNC Greensboro, 64-54, in the first round and easing past Colorado 71-53 in the second round.