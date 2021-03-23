WOLVERINES

How to watch: Michigan vs. Florida State

Michigan will tip-off against Florida State at 5 p.m. Sunday in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

CBS will carry the game with Jim Nantz doing the play-by-play with Bill Raftery serving as analyst. Former Pistons star Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson will work as reporters for the game.

Michigan Head coach Juwan Howard reacts after beating the LSU Tigers.

The Wolverines (22-4) advanced after beating Texas Southern 82-66 in the first round Saturday and downing LSU, 86-78, in the second round Monday. The Seminoles (18-6) reached the Sweet 16 by defeating UNC Greensboro, 64-54, in the first round and easing past Colorado 71-53 in the second round.

