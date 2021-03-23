No. 6 seed Michigan women roll past No. 3 Tennessee, advance to first Sweet 16

The year of firsts for the Michigan women’s basketball program continues to roll for the Wolverines.

Michigan, a No. 6 seed, upset No. 3-seed Tennessee, 70-55, in a second-round NCAA Tournament game on Tuesday at the Alamodome, sending the Wolverines to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. Kim Barnes Arico, in her ninth season, and her teams had reached the second round four times.

Now there are two Michigan teams in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, as the men’s team advanced on Monday.

Leigha Brown, who led the team in scoring in the Wolverines’ first tournament game, scored a game-high 23 against the Lady Vols and went 11-of-11 on free throws. Naz Hillmon, the Big Ten’s Player of the Year, recorded her 15th double-double of the year with 19 points and 15 rebounds, and Hailey Brown had 14 points, including 4-of-6 shooting from the 3-point line.

The Wolverines, who stifled the bigger, longer Lady Vols defensively, led by as many as 19 in the third quarter.

Tennessee’s Rennia Davis, who had 24 points and 14 rebounds in the Lady Vols first game, was held to 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting. Rae Burrell, their other threat, was held to 11.

For Michigan, reaching the Sweet 16 is an enormous step for the program under Barnes Arico, who led the team to a No. 11 ranking earlier this season, highest ever in program history.

“Really feel like we have an opportunity to go to places where we’ve never been as a team and that would include being successful (against Tennessee),” she said Monday. “That would be the next step in that direction for sure.”

Earlier this season, Michigan started 10-0, achieved its highest AP ranking of No. 11, saw Naz Hillmon score 50 points in a game and become the program’s first AP All-American when she earned second-team honors, and the No. 6 NCAA Tournament season was also a best.

