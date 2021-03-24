Michigan football will not have spring game or practice open to public

Michigan football will not have a spring game or practice open to the public this year despite a Big Ten announcement it is now allowing fans to attend spring sport games depending on state and local health guidelines.

A limited number of family members will be able to attend the team’s final practice.

This will be the second straight year there will be no spring game after the COVID-19 pandemic suspended all on-campus activities last March.

“We are not planning to have a final practice open to the public due to attendance limitations at events in the state of Michigan,” UM football spokesman Dave Ablauf said in a text Wednesday. “We will allow a small number of the players’ families to attend our final practice that meets health and safety guidelines.”

The Big Ten on Wednesday said after consultation with university medical experts and the conference office that attendance to regular-season spring competitions would be allowed based on state guidelines and restrictions. The policy is effective immediately. The Big Ten allowed a limited number of fans to attend the Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball tournaments earlier this month in Indianapolis.

In the state of Michigan, outdoor stadiums can host 20% of their capacity as long as they have infection control plans in place.

The Michigan baseball team plays in Ray Fisher Stadium which has a capacity of 4,000, and the softball team plays at Alumni Field, with a capacity of 2,650. Baseball had its first home series March 19 and family members were able to attend. Softball opens at home April 2 against Michigan State. The Michigan Varsity Tennis Center has an outdoor stadium that seats 600. It is unclear what Michigan's plans are regarding attending those sports.

