Michigan's Naz Hillmon a finalist for Wade Trophy as top women's basketball player

Junior Naz Hillmon, the most decorated Michigan women’s basketball player in the history of the program, is one of four finalists for the Wade Trophy.

The Wade Trophy is annually presented to the best women’s player by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. The announcement was made Thursday.

Hillmon, named the Big Ten’s Player of the Year, has helped lead the Wolverines to their first NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearance after a win over Florida Gulf Coast and an upset of Tennessee on Tuesday. Michigan, a No. 6 seed, will face. No. 2 seed Baylor on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ABC.

Against Florida Gulf Coast, Hillmon scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds after sitting much of the first half in foul trouble. She played 40 minutes against Tennessee and had 19 points and 15 rebounds. Hillmon is averaging 24.3 points and 11.6 rebounds this season.

Last week, Hillmon was named an AP Second Team All-American. She is among 15 players named to the national ballot for the Wooden Award and is one of five finalists for the Katrina McClain Award given to the nation’s top forward.

