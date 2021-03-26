Chris Webber sends virtual best wishes to UM women at Sweet 16

Chris Webber, a member of Michigan’s Fab Five, has been a vocal supporter of the Michigan women’s team, and on Friday, the eve of the Wolverines’ Sweet 16 game, paid a virtual visit.

Appearing on a screen in the team’s meeting room, Webber told the players he knows they have much more to accomplish on “this precipice of greatness.” This is the first time in program history Michigan has reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Michigan, a No. 6 seed, faces No. 2-seed Baylor on Saturday.

“Embrace being the underdog, because that’s what you are,” Webber said. “And so what?”

Earlier in the week after Michigan upset Tennessee, Webber, a TNT NBA analyst, poked fun on air at former Tennessee standout Candace Parker, a co-host of “NBA on TNT.”

“We beat the No. 1 program of all time,” Webber said on air with Parker behind him of Tennessee, which won eight national champions under the legendary Pat Summitt. “Women’s Michigan basketball, keep it up.”

NO. 6 MICHIGAN VS. NO. 2 BAYLOR

Tip-off: 3 Saturday, Alamodome, San Antonio

TV: ABC

Records: Michigan 16-5; Baylor 27-2

