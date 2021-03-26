Defensive end Kwity Paye produces notable numbers at Michigan Pro Day

Former Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye, a projected first-round NFL pick, put up some solid numbers, including an impressive 40-time during Pro Day to solidify his standing as a top selection in the upcoming draft.

Paye ran a hand-timed 4.52 40-yard dash during Michigan’s Pro Day on Friday and also benched 225 pounds 36 times. He was among the 11 former Michigan players who participated. Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was also there throwing to receiver Nico Collins, with whom he trained recently, tight end Nick Eubanks, running back Chris Evans and fullback Ben Mason.

There were representatives of 31 NFL teams at Pro Day held at Glick Field House. The Los Angeles Rams were the only team not in attendance. The Senior Bowl was held in late January, but since there was no NFL Combine this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pro Days on campuses have been more important than ever for evaluations.

The players’ days started by having their height, weight, hand and wingspan measured. Among the measurable tests of players were the vertical and broad jumps, three-cone drill, bench press and 40-yard dash, which was determined by shared results from NFL teams. There were then 15-minute position-group drills to conclude the workout.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas, who opted out before last season as did Collins, ran a 4.37 in the 40. Collins recorded a 4.32 in the pro agility. Eubanks said Thursday he hoped to run a “high 4.5” and record a 4.59. Evans ran a 4.44 40 and had a vertical of 40.5 inches.

Jalen Mayfield, Michigan’s starting right tackle, did not record stellar numbers and did not bench press, but the 6-foot-5, 326-pounder is still attracting plenty of NFL attention. During the NFL Network’s coverage of Pro Day on Friday, analyst Daniel Jeremiah said he sees Mayfield as a “late first, early second” NFL Draft selection.

Mason, called the “best pure” fullback in the draft by ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper, ran a 4.72 40, and Carlo Kemp, a two-time captain who played defensive tackle, ran a 4.94 and did 27 reps. Kicker Quinn Nordin and long snapper Cam Cheeseman also participated in Pro Day, as did linebacker Cameron McGrone, who was limited because he is recovering from ACL surgery.

Paye said Thursday he planned to “solidify” what NFL scouts already think about him during his Pro Day. Kiper’s latest mock draft has the 6-foot4, 272-pound Paye as a No. 11 overall pick.

“I try not to pay attention to it, I try not to get caught up all the mock drafts and what people are saying about me,” Paye said Thursday during a Zoom conference with reporters. “But it is cool to see where they have me going.”

Camaron Cheeseman

Height: 6-4

Weight: 239

Hand: 9⅜ inches

Wing: 74⅞ inches

Arm Length: 32 inches

40-Yard Dash: 5.03 seconds

Vertical Jump: 33 inches

Broad Jump: 9-2⅝

3-Cone Drill: 7.35 seconds

Pro Agility: 4.52 seconds

60-Yard Shuttle: DNP

Bench: 17 reps

Nico Collins

Height: 6-4

Weight: 215

Hand: 9⅜ inches

Wing: 78½ inches

Arm Length: 34⅛ inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.43 seconds

Vertical Jump: 37½ inches

Broad Jump: 10-5¾

3-Cone Drill: 6.71 seconds

Pro Agility: 4.32 seconds

60-Yard Shuttle: DNP

Bench: 14 reps

Nick Eubanks

Height: 6-4

Weight: 245

Hand: 9¾ inches

Wing: 79 inches

Arm Length: 33¼ inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.59 seconds

Vertical Jump: 34 inches

Broad Jump: 10-1⅛

3-Cone Drill: 7.03 seconds

Pro Agility: 4.53 seconds

60-Yard Shuttle: DNP

Bench: 19 reps

Chris Evans

Height: 5-11

Weight: 211

Hand: 9¾ inches

Wing: 76 inches

Arm Length: 32½ inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.44 seconds

Vertical Jump: 40½ inches

Broad Jump: 10-7

3-Cone Drill: 6.56 seconds

Pro Agility: 4.14 seconds

60-Yard Shuttle: DNP

Bench: 20 reps

Carlo Kemp

Height: 6-2

Weight: 281

Hand: 9⅝ inches

Wing: 70⅞ inches

Arm Length: 30⅛ inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.94 seconds

Vertical Jump: 28½ inches

Broad Jump: 8-1½

3-Cone Drill: 7.33 seconds

Pro Agility: 4.57 seconds

60-Yard Shuttle: DNP

Bench: 27 reps

Ben Mason

Height: 6-2

Weight: 246

Hand: 9⅜ inches

Wing: 77⅞ inches

Arm Length: 32⅝ inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.72 seconds

Vertical Jump: 37½ inches

Broad Jump: 9-9

3-Cone Drill: 6.97 seconds

Pro Agility: 4.44 seconds

60-Yard Shuttle: 12.1 seconds

Bench: 29 reps

Jalen Mayfield

Height: 6-5

Weight: 326

Hand: 9¾ inches

Wing: 79¾ inches

Arm Length: 32⅝ inches

40-Yard Dash: 5.31 seconds

Vertical Jump: 28 1/2 inches

Broad Jump: 8-0

3-Cone Drill: 7.86 seconds

Pro Agility: 4.91 seconds

60-Yard Shuttle: DNP

Bench: DNP

Cameron McGrone

Height: 6-0

Weight: 234

Hand: 9¼ inches

Wing: 77½ inches

Arm Length: 32⅛inches

40-Yard Dash: DNP

Vertical Jump: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

3-Cone Drill: DNP

Pro Agility: DNP

60-Yard Shuttle: DNP

Bench: 20 reps

Quinn Nordin

Height: 6-0

Weight: 193

Hand: 9 inches

Wing: 76 inches

Arm Length: 32¼ inches

40-Yard Dash: DNP

Vertical Jump: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

3-Cone Drill: DNP

Pro Agility: DNP

60-Yard Shuttle: DNP

Bench: DNP

Kwity Paye

Height: 6-2

Weight: 261

Hand: 10 inches

Wing: 78½ inches

Arm Length: 33 inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.52 seconds

Vertical Jump: 35½ inches

Broad Jump: 9-10

3-Cone Drill: DNP

Pro Agility: DNP

60-Yard Shuttle: DNP

Bench: 36 reps

Ambry Thomas

Height: 5-11

Weight: 191

Hand: 8⅝ inches

Wing: 75¼ inches

Arm Length: 32¼ inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.37 seconds

Vertical Jump: 38 inches

Broad Jump: 10-2

3-Cone Drill: DNP

Pro Agility: DNP

60-Yard Shuttle: DNP

Bench: 15 reps

