Defensive end Kwity Paye produces notable numbers at Michigan Pro Day
Former Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye, a projected first-round NFL pick, put up some solid numbers, including an impressive 40-time during Pro Day to solidify his standing as a top selection in the upcoming draft.
Paye ran a hand-timed 4.52 40-yard dash during Michigan’s Pro Day on Friday and also benched 225 pounds 36 times. He was among the 11 former Michigan players who participated. Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was also there throwing to receiver Nico Collins, with whom he trained recently, tight end Nick Eubanks, running back Chris Evans and fullback Ben Mason.
There were representatives of 31 NFL teams at Pro Day held at Glick Field House. The Los Angeles Rams were the only team not in attendance. The Senior Bowl was held in late January, but since there was no NFL Combine this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pro Days on campuses have been more important than ever for evaluations.
The players’ days started by having their height, weight, hand and wingspan measured. Among the measurable tests of players were the vertical and broad jumps, three-cone drill, bench press and 40-yard dash, which was determined by shared results from NFL teams. There were then 15-minute position-group drills to conclude the workout.
Cornerback Ambry Thomas, who opted out before last season as did Collins, ran a 4.37 in the 40. Collins recorded a 4.32 in the pro agility. Eubanks said Thursday he hoped to run a “high 4.5” and record a 4.59. Evans ran a 4.44 40 and had a vertical of 40.5 inches.
More:UM's Kwity Paye focused on goals amid projections he'll go in first round of NFL Draft
Jalen Mayfield, Michigan’s starting right tackle, did not record stellar numbers and did not bench press, but the 6-foot-5, 326-pounder is still attracting plenty of NFL attention. During the NFL Network’s coverage of Pro Day on Friday, analyst Daniel Jeremiah said he sees Mayfield as a “late first, early second” NFL Draft selection.
More:Michigan corner Ambry Thomas confident NFL teams will see his talent
Mason, called the “best pure” fullback in the draft by ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper, ran a 4.72 40, and Carlo Kemp, a two-time captain who played defensive tackle, ran a 4.94 and did 27 reps. Kicker Quinn Nordin and long snapper Cam Cheeseman also participated in Pro Day, as did linebacker Cameron McGrone, who was limited because he is recovering from ACL surgery.
Paye said Thursday he planned to “solidify” what NFL scouts already think about him during his Pro Day. Kiper’s latest mock draft has the 6-foot4, 272-pound Paye as a No. 11 overall pick.
More:Michigan's Quinn Nordin believes overcoming adversity makes him an NFL-ready kicker
“I try not to pay attention to it, I try not to get caught up all the mock drafts and what people are saying about me,” Paye said Thursday during a Zoom conference with reporters. “But it is cool to see where they have me going.”
Camaron Cheeseman
Height: 6-4
Weight: 239
Hand: 9⅜ inches
Wing: 74⅞ inches
Arm Length: 32 inches
40-Yard Dash: 5.03 seconds
Vertical Jump: 33 inches
Broad Jump: 9-2⅝
3-Cone Drill: 7.35 seconds
Pro Agility: 4.52 seconds
60-Yard Shuttle: DNP
Bench: 17 reps
Nico Collins
Height: 6-4
Weight: 215
Hand: 9⅜ inches
Wing: 78½ inches
Arm Length: 34⅛ inches
40-Yard Dash: 4.43 seconds
Vertical Jump: 37½ inches
Broad Jump: 10-5¾
3-Cone Drill: 6.71 seconds
Pro Agility: 4.32 seconds
60-Yard Shuttle: DNP
Bench: 14 reps
Nick Eubanks
Height: 6-4
Weight: 245
Hand: 9¾ inches
Wing: 79 inches
Arm Length: 33¼ inches
40-Yard Dash: 4.59 seconds
Vertical Jump: 34 inches
Broad Jump: 10-1⅛
3-Cone Drill: 7.03 seconds
Pro Agility: 4.53 seconds
60-Yard Shuttle: DNP
Bench: 19 reps
Chris Evans
Height: 5-11
Weight: 211
Hand: 9¾ inches
Wing: 76 inches
Arm Length: 32½ inches
40-Yard Dash: 4.44 seconds
Vertical Jump: 40½ inches
Broad Jump: 10-7
3-Cone Drill: 6.56 seconds
Pro Agility: 4.14 seconds
60-Yard Shuttle: DNP
Bench: 20 reps
Carlo Kemp
Height: 6-2
Weight: 281
Hand: 9⅝ inches
Wing: 70⅞ inches
Arm Length: 30⅛ inches
40-Yard Dash: 4.94 seconds
Vertical Jump: 28½ inches
Broad Jump: 8-1½
3-Cone Drill: 7.33 seconds
Pro Agility: 4.57 seconds
60-Yard Shuttle: DNP
Bench: 27 reps
Ben Mason
Height: 6-2
Weight: 246
Hand: 9⅜ inches
Wing: 77⅞ inches
Arm Length: 32⅝ inches
40-Yard Dash: 4.72 seconds
Vertical Jump: 37½ inches
Broad Jump: 9-9
3-Cone Drill: 6.97 seconds
Pro Agility: 4.44 seconds
60-Yard Shuttle: 12.1 seconds
Bench: 29 reps
Jalen Mayfield
Height: 6-5
Weight: 326
Hand: 9¾ inches
Wing: 79¾ inches
Arm Length: 32⅝ inches
40-Yard Dash: 5.31 seconds
Vertical Jump: 28 1/2 inches
Broad Jump: 8-0
3-Cone Drill: 7.86 seconds
Pro Agility: 4.91 seconds
60-Yard Shuttle: DNP
Bench: DNP
Cameron McGrone
Height: 6-0
Weight: 234
Hand: 9¼ inches
Wing: 77½ inches
Arm Length: 32⅛inches
40-Yard Dash: DNP
Vertical Jump: DNP
Broad Jump: DNP
3-Cone Drill: DNP
Pro Agility: DNP
60-Yard Shuttle: DNP
Bench: 20 reps
Quinn Nordin
Height: 6-0
Weight: 193
Hand: 9 inches
Wing: 76 inches
Arm Length: 32¼ inches
40-Yard Dash: DNP
Vertical Jump: DNP
Broad Jump: DNP
3-Cone Drill: DNP
Pro Agility: DNP
60-Yard Shuttle: DNP
Bench: DNP
Kwity Paye
Height: 6-2
Weight: 261
Hand: 10 inches
Wing: 78½ inches
Arm Length: 33 inches
40-Yard Dash: 4.52 seconds
Vertical Jump: 35½ inches
Broad Jump: 9-10
3-Cone Drill: DNP
Pro Agility: DNP
60-Yard Shuttle: DNP
Bench: 36 reps
Ambry Thomas
Height: 5-11
Weight: 191
Hand: 8⅝ inches
Wing: 75¼ inches
Arm Length: 32¼ inches
40-Yard Dash: 4.37 seconds
Vertical Jump: 38 inches
Broad Jump: 10-2
3-Cone Drill: DNP
Pro Agility: DNP
60-Yard Shuttle: DNP
Bench: 15 reps
achengelis@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @chengelis