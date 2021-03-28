How to watch: Michigan vs. UCLA tips off at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday

The Detroit News

Michigan and UCLA will tip off at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday in their NCAA Tournament quarterfinal game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapo, which will be carried on TBS.

The late start time is fitting for the 11th-seed Bruins (21-9who have gone to overtime twice in this tournament, beating Michigan State 86-80 in their First Four game March 18 and upsetting No. 5 seed Alabama, 88-78, Sunday. UCLA's other tournament wins over BYU (73-62, first round) and Abilene Christian (67-47, second round) were accomplished in regulation.

Michigan (23-4) continues to gain momentum as it roars through the tournament. In their dominant 76-58 victory over Florida State on Sunday, the Wolverines scored 50 points in the paint while converting 24 off Seminoles turnovers. Brandon Johns Jr. and Hunter Dickinson each had 14 points while Franz Wagner finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

