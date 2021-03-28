Live updates: Michigan vs. Florida State, Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament

The Michigan men's basketball team is on the doorstep of the Elite Eight.

Michigan (22-4) takes on Florida State (18-6) in an NCAA Tournament regional semifinal Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, beginning at 5 p.m.

The Wolverines are seeking their second trip to a regional final in the last three NCAA Tournaments, following 2018's national title game appearance.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

East Region

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Florida State

► Tip-off: 5 p.m. Sunday, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

► TV/radio: CBS/950

► Records: Michigan 22-4, Florida State 18-6

► Outlook: This is the fifth all-time meeting between the teams and first since 2018, when Michigan beat Florida State, 58-54, in the Elite Eight in Los Angeles. … Florida State beat UNC Greensboro, 64-54, and Colorado, 71-53, to reach the Sweet 16. … The Seminoles rank 11th in the nation in blocks per game (5.1), 15th in field-goal percentage defense (39.3%), 16th in 3-point shooting (38.2%) and 26th in field-goal percentage (47.8%).