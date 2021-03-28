WOLVERINES

Live updates: Michigan vs. Florida State, Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament

Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
View Comments

The Michigan men's basketball team is on the doorstep of the Elite Eight.

Michigan (22-4) takes on Florida State (18-6) in an NCAA Tournament regional semifinal Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, beginning at 5 p.m.

Head coach Juwan Howard leads Michigan into Sunday's NCAA Tournament regional semifinal against Florida State.

The Wolverines are seeking their second trip to a regional final in the last three NCAA  Tournaments, following 2018's national title game appearance.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

East Region

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Florida State

Tip-off: 5 p.m. Sunday, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV/radio: CBS/950

Records: Michigan 22-4, Florida State 18-6

Outlook: This is the fifth all-time meeting between the teams and first since 2018, when Michigan beat Florida State, 58-54, in the Elite Eight in Los Angeles. … Florida State beat UNC Greensboro, 64-54, and Colorado, 71-53, to reach the Sweet 16. … The Seminoles rank 11th in the nation in blocks per game (5.1), 15th in field-goal percentage defense (39.3%), 16th in 3-point shooting (38.2%) and 26th in field-goal percentage (47.8%).

View Comments