Michigan's Giles Jackson, third-leading receiver in 2020, enters transfer portal

Michigan receiver Giles Jackson, entering his third season with the Wolverines, entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal Monday.

He is the seventh Michigan player since the start of the year to enter the portal, among them, quarterbacks Joe Milton and Dylan McCaffrey and running back Zach Charbonnet.

Jackson, in social media posts Monday, said he made the decision to transfer "after many long nights of deep thought." He thanked his teammates and coaches.

"You will always be held in the highest regard," Jackson wrote on Twitter.

"Lastly, thank you to all the fans, you will be missed."

The junior, from Antioch, Calif., also was a return specialist for the Wolverines and had kickoff returns for touchdowns in each of the last two seasons. He ends his Michigan career with 24 catches for 309 yards and one touchdown. Last season, he was third on the team in receiving with 167 yards on 15 catches, but he did not have a score.He also had 12 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan, currently is in spring practice, returns a receiving group led by senior Ronnie Bell, the team's leading returning receiver. Among the younger receivers expected to play key roles this fall are sophomore Roman Wilson and freshmen early enrollees Andrel Anthony and Cristian Dixon.

