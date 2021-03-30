Live updates: Michigan vs. UCLA, Elite Eight of NCAA Tournament

The Detroit News

The Michigan men's basketball team is one step away from the Final Four.

Michigan (23-4) takes on UCLA (21-9) in an NCAA Tournament regional final on Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, beginning at 9:57 p.m.

The Bruins lost four straight heading into the Big Dance but coach Mike Cronin said their season turned around on the defensive end in the second half of the play-in victory against Michigan State.

“Our defense is why we're alive,” Cronin said. “And our defense is why we will survive.”

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

East Region

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 11 UCLA

►Tip-off: 9:57 p.m. Tuesday, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

►TV/radio: TBS/950

►Records: Michigan 23-4, UCLA 21-9

►Outlook: This is the 18th all-time meeting between the programs and UCLA leads the series 11-6. This is also the fifth time the two teams have met in the NCAA Tournament and first time since 1998. …The Bruins are led by sophomore guards Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez Jr., who are averaging a combined 36.8 points per game in the NCAA Tournament. …The winner will advance to face either Gonzaga or USC in a national semifinal on Saturday.