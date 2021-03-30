Safety Taylor Groves de-commits from UM 2022 class

Safety Taylor Groves, a four-star in Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class, is moving on.

Groves, from Cross Plains, Tennessee, announced his de-commitment from the Wolverines via Twitter on Monday night. He had committed to Michigan in February and had offers from Notre Dame, Penn State and Tennessee among others.

Michigan has commitments from two defensive backs — five-star cornerback Will Johnson and four-star Kody Jones.

Groves is the fourth 2022 recruit to de-commit from Michigan, which now has six commits in its 2022 class. Defensive back Myles Rowser, linebacker Tyler Martin and defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren were earlier de-commits.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis