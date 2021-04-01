UM softball team springs back into action with weekend series vs. MSU

It has been nearly 22 months since the Michigan softball team has played a game on Alumni Field, its 2020 season canceled as the Wolverines were preparing to open their home schedule last March.

That’s when the COVID-19 pandemic seized the nation, and across the country on-campus activities were shut down. The softball team had played 23 games and the players were eager for their first home series.

Now, the Wolverines (13-3) are making final preparations for their home opener, a four-game series with Michigan State that begins Friday with three games over two days at Michigan’s Alumni Field and one at Michigan State on Sunday. Michigan, ranked No. 25, has not played at Alumni Field since May 20 2019, an NCAA Regional loss to James Madison.

“That was a long time ago,” senior third baseman Taylor Bump said this week. “Last year was an extreme heartbreak preparing all week for our home opener and then having it taken away from us like that. It has taught this team not to take a single day for granted and not to take Alumni Field for granted, because there’s no field for us like Alumni Field.”

In this Big Ten-only season, Michigan opened with two, six-game series in a bubble environment in Florida and is coming off a four-game weekend at Indiana. The Wolverines have won seven straight heading into the series with Michigan State (6-10), which is coming off three straight wins against Rutgers. The schedule this year includes four-game weekends against Big Ten opponents but there will not be a conference tournament.

Michigan has not yet allowed fans to attend spring sporting events, but family members can attend.

“Alumni Field is the best whether there are fans or not,” pitcher Alex Storako said. “I love playing there. It’s a feeling like no other. It’s been way, way too long.”

Storako, a right-hander this week named the Big Ten’s Pitcher of the Week, and left-hander Meghan Beaubien have been an impressive one-two punch combining for seven shutouts. Michigan leads the nation with an .87 ERA through 16 games. Storako, who had 23 strikeouts in 14.1 innings last week, has a .49 ERA that ranks sixth nationally. Beaubien’s ERA is .94.

“We’re attacking every pitch, and I think we really take that to heart,” Storako said. “I know we have a huge emphasis on having a deep breath before every pitch and I think we really internalize that and make sure we’re very present in every pitch.

“You take your sign from (pitching coach Jennifer Brundage), you take a deep breath, and at that very moment, you’re just competing. There’s no mechanics, there’s no anything else around you. You’re attacking that pitch and attacking that batter.”

Bump said defensively and offensively the team feeds off what Storako and Beaubien have been giving the team.

“I have so much confidence in them when I’m on the field, it also gives me an edge as I want to make a play for them, because they’re doing so well,” she said. “I want to make a huge play so they don’t feel all the pressure, they don’t have to be perfect all the time.

"When they’re doing well and they’re keeping us in a game, it’s just a matter of time before someone’s going to get a big hit and spark that rally that we need to score those runs. They definitely provide a huge fire for us and for our defense. Having them keep us in a game when it’s a pitcher’s battle, it gives us more of a chance to give us an opportunity to have our bats come alive.”

The Wolverines, brimming with confidence because of its pitching and improving bats led by Lexie Blair, who is batting .482 with three home runs and 11 RBI, are now just happy to finally be returning to Alumni Field. The Spartans are led in pitching by freshman Ashley Miller, who has a 1.00 ERA and has 40 strikeouts in 42 innings pitched.

“Our kids are really proud of their program, really proud of our stadium, and this is their home,” Michigan assistant Bonnie Tholl said. “This is our house. We have the Big House, and Alumni Field here is the Little House.

"There’s an extra excitement. Maybe we won’t have the attendance numbers that we’ve had in previous seasons, but there is that excitement about an opponent coming to our house. There’s a sense of comfort knowing this is where we hone our skills every single day, where we tag the ball every single day.”

