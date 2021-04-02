UM's Naz Hillmon named to USBWA Women's All-America Team

Michigan junior Naz Hillmon, the most decorated player in the history of the women’s basketball program, has been named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Women’s All-America team, it was announced Friday.

Hillmon, the Big Ten’s Player of the Year who helped Michigan reach the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance, is also one of four finalists for the Wade Trophy awarded the best player in the game. The 6-foot-2 Cleveland native also was named an AP second-team All-American.

She averaged 23.9 points (second in the Big Ten) and 11.4 rebounds in the regular season and led the conference in rebounding, double-doubles (12), offensive rebounds (4.9) and free throw attempts (148). She scored 50 points at Ohio State on Jan. 21 and had a 30-20 game against Nebraska.

